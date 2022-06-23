Novagard announced a new UV-cured self-leveling, self-healing gel specifically geared toward harsh environments requiring extra protection.

Cleveland, Ohio – Novagard, a woman-owned silicone manufacturer with a long history in the construction and window manufacturing markets, has introduced a portable version of its award-winning Qwik-Set glazing sealant. Additional product innovations for the OEM windows and buildings systems market are expected to follow.

Building on the success of NovaFlex Qwik-Set Glazing Sealant, Novagard formulated a portable version that will make hand glazing, field glazing, and field installation faster, especially useful in tight spots and for repairs. NovaFlex Qwik-Set Portable Adhesive and Glazing Sealant is a two-component, neutral cure silicone that rapidly builds adhesive and elastomeric strength. With this new, fixed 2:1 ratio available in a dual cartridge, it can be easily applied using a portable pneumatic gun for quick repairs in the field or where glazing tables aren’t an option.

“This is a game changer for installers in the field,” said Joe Borak, Novagard VP of Building Systems, Foam Seal, Hybrids, Leisure-Pool & Spa. “The sealant cures quickly with a 10-15 minute snap time, giving installers the confidence to replace windows without fear of the glass shifting or silicone transfer.”

Novagard’s innovative two-part silicone sealant achieves a tensile strength of over 15 psi after just 20 minutes (and 55 psi after 30 minutes), much quicker than other sealants on the market today. Qwik-Set Portable Glazing Sealant develops primerless bond to most substrates and commonly used accessories, and is AAMA verified for strength and adhesion.

“Our customers now have ultimate flexibility because they can choose from two different formats of this product. The original formula offers a variable mix ratio, which is great on the plant floor. By adjusting the mix, you can speed up or slow down the cure time, depending on the size and complexity of the windows you’re producing that shift,” said Julio Atenco-Sanchez, Novagard manager of R&D. “The variable ratio product presents practical challenges for use in the field. The convenient packaging of our new fixed 2:1 ratio product makes hand glazing on intricate designs or field installations a snap. You can construct a window or replace the glass without worrying about it shifting in the frame. We’re excited about the possibilities this opens up for contractors and installers.”

In 2021, Novagard was presented with a Best New Product Award for NovaFlex Qwik-Set Glazing Sealant at Fenestration Canada’s WinDoor in Toronto by Door and Window Market (DWM) magazine. “The Qwik-Set sealant was an easy choice,” says Tara Taffera, DWM publisher. “The fact that it cures in 10 to 15 minutes is a great advantage of the product. It definitely earned recognition.” NovaFlex Qwik-Set Glazing Sealant was also a winner of Door & Window Market [DWM] Magazine’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. “Novagard’s two-component, 100% silicone, neutral-cure sealant stole the vote in the category of sealants,” said Drew Vass, DWM editor, “possibly for the way it helps to speed up operations.”

Novagard will announce additional product innovations for the OEM windows markets in the coming weeks.

As a Gold Sponsor of Silicone Expo, Novagard is in Detroit at the Expo June 21—23 showcasing its new product with live demonstrations at booth #421.

About Novagard

Novagard, a Certified Women’s Business Enterprise headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio is an innovator and manufacturer of silicone sealants, coatings, lubricants, and foams for the electronics, transportation/automotive, manufacturing, construction, medical, and military markets. ISO certified 9001: 2015 (QMS with Design) and IATF 16949:2016 (QMS with Design), their products meet the highest standards. For more information, visit novagard.com.