Omni Logistics seeks to support growing customer needs for warehouse space and cross-dock capabilities in key markets.

DALLAS /PRNewswire/ — Omni Logistics, a technology-driven provider of globalmultimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, today announced the opening of newwarehouse and cross-dock facilities in Nashville, TN and Portland, OR. The announcementfollows the recent opening of Omni Logistics’ new three-building logistics campus and aseparate, renewables-powered corporate headquarters in Dallas, new offices in Phoenix, andextensive new warehouse and cross-dock facilities in San Francisco and Philadelphia.

“Nashville and Portland are important and fast-growing centers of logistics activity,” said JJSchickel, chief executive officer, Omni Logistics. “Nashville’s centralized location has propelledits growth as a domestic and international hub, and Portland is the third-largest exporttonnage port on the West Coast. We have identified these two cities as important to our overallstrategy to provide exceptional service to our customers at scale across the nation. Ourinvestment in these facilities will connect our key hubs with other gateways across the countryand provide our customers with the strategically located warehouse space and cross-dockcapabilities they need to support their continued growth.”

Details on Omni Logistics’ new locations include:

Portland, OR: The new warehouse and cross-dock facility spans 52,000 square feet and isstrategically located near Portland International Airport (PDX). The facility offerscomprehensive logistics services and specializes in expedited air import and export,consolidated import and export, ocean import and export, global, local and domesticdistribution and offshore services. The facility is CTPAT and ISO certified.

Nashville, TN: Strategically located near Nashville International Airport (BNA) and all majorfreeways, Omni Logistics will be the only occupants in this new, highly secure, state-of-the-art warehouse and cross-dock facility spans 67,500 square feet. The Class A facility isCTPAT, TSA and ISO certified.

About Omni Logistics

Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion-dollar global logistics solutions provider with4,500 employees in more than 100 locations serving the complex supply chain needs of nearly7,000 customers. In addition to providing traditional freight services, Omni Logistics goesbeyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutionsbased on specific customer challenges and the unique characteristics of a customer’s freight.Leveraging technology, proprietary data, analytics and automation, Omni Logistics removessupply chain inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a signatory ofThe Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating supply chain visibility andeliminating waste in order to provide more sustainable transportation solutions.

Media Contact

Nick Fryer, FINN Partners for Omni Logistics

nick.fryer@finnpartners.com