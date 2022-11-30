OneRail completes significant Series B round in turbulent market; sees unprecedented demand for last mile logistics modernization.

ORLANDO, Fla. — On the heels of record growth, OneRail completes a $33 million Series B funding round, co-led by Piva Capital and Arsenal Growth Equity. Shippers continue to re-evaluate last mile logistics with a more strategic eye, based on a multitude of factors, including providing a superior shipper-branded customer experience, increased dependability and delivery speed, and cost containment, while meeting sustainability objectives. Supply chain transformation has become a catalyst for competitive advantage for shippers of all types and OneRail replaces siloed legacy systems and manual processes (Excel, VRS, TMS, etc.) to leverage a virtuous cycle of transportation performance data — driving measurable improvements in affordability, dependability, speed and sustainability for its customers.

OneRail’s comprehensive last mile solution is anchored by its delivery operating system, which automates last mile logistics, intelligently selecting the right shipping mode and courier or carrier network to optimize every order. OneRail’s delivery fulfillment platform is directly connected to an unparalleled real-time connected network of nearly 10 million drivers, which is supported by its Exceptions Assist™ operations layer — a USA-based exceptions management team available 24/7 who actively get ahead of delivery issues before they occur. With an on-time delivery rate of more than 98 percent, OneRail has firmly established itself as the go-to provider for an expanding range of industries, including retailers, healthcare networks, wholesale product distributors, and construction and materials distributors alike.

“Since our Series A round in 2021, we’ve grown revenue year-over-year by 312 percent and have expanded service to over 330 U.S. cities”, said OneRail CEO and founder Bill Catania. “As the connective tissue between our customers, courier networks and consumers, our delivery fulfillment system is currently transacting over 12 million data calls per minute, producing a mountain of data which is further unlocked through this growth round of funding, helping our customers achieve greater efficiencies, new fulfillment capabilities and corporate sustainability objectives.”

OneRail will leverage this funding round to develop a multitude of new data-driven platform capabilities focused on improving the dependability, affordability, and sustainability of last mile logistics. In addition to the development of new capabilities, OneRail also intends to greatly expand its sales, marketing, and solution engineering teams to meet increased shipper demand for more efficient last mile solutions.

“OneRail is in a pivotal position to help solve last mile issues that plague companies and consumers,” said Adzmel Adznan, co-founding partner with Piva Capital. “As shifts in consumer behavior become more demanding, there is a need for dependable, affordable and sustainable fulfillment solutions, especially in the underserved segment of B2B and industrial deliveries. OneRail’s market understanding and execution is second to none — we are delighted to partner with the team, and look forward to seeing what’s next.”

One such B2B supply chain customer is American Tire Distributors (ATD). “OneRail has enabled ATD to provide our tire retailers across the U.S. with additional last mile delivery services to meet their consumers’ needs,” said Stuart Schuette, president & CEO of ATD. “As their first enterprise customer, we have enjoyed working with the OneRail team to evolve and grow their service offerings together. We are excited to continue solving the ever-changing demand and last mile delivery solutions that meet the needs of the replacement tire and automotive aftermarket industries.”

The funding builds on a successful 2022 that saw OneRail’s platform deployed from over 10,000 unique shipper locations, debut at #48 on this year’s Inc. 5000 list, and named to the FreightTech 100 for the second year in a row. OneRail’s Logistics Partner Network, a managed marketplace that seamlessly benefits shippers and courier businesses, grew by four million, up 66 percent year over year. With nearly 100 team members based in Orlando, Fla., OneRail caught the eye of Arsenal Growth Equity, also based in Orlando.

“OneRail’s growth over the past 24 months is validation of their differentiated supply chain solution for the last mile,” stated Arsenal Growth Equity Founding Partner John Trbovich. “Having invested throughout the e-commerce ecosystem, in companies such as Cart.com and Orderbot, we believe OneRail’s robust technology platform, coupled with our confidence in its team, vision and strategy, will transform the last mile logistics sector.”

Signifying the strength and confidence in OneRail’s solution, additional investors include Trimble Ventures, the corporate capital venture fund of Trimble, a global leader in construction, agriculture and transportation technologies; ATD; as well as existing investors Ironspring Ventures, Las Olas Venture Capital, Bullpen Capital, Triphammer Ventures/Alumni Ventures Group, Gaingels and Mana Ventures. The latest investment brings the company’s total funding efforts to $54.5 since announcing its Seed Round two years ago.

About OneRail

OneRail is an Orlando-based last mile transportation visibility solution providing shippers with Amazon-level dependability and speed. With a real-time connected network of 10 million drivers, OneRail finds the right vehicle for the right delivery, so shippers gain low prices and greater capacity to rapidly scale their businesses. Across retail, CPG, distribution, construction, healthcare and more, OneRail offers an exceptional last mile delivery experience with an on-time delivery rate of 98.6%, while keeping brands front and center. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.

About Piva Capital

Piva Capital is a San Francisco-based venture capital firm investing in visionary entrepreneurs who are solving the world’s critical industrial challenges with breakthrough technologies and innovative business models. For more information, visit Piva.vc, or the company’s LinkedIn and Medium profiles.

About Arsenal Growth Equity

Arsenal Growth Equity is an execution-stage private equity firm based in Florida. Founded in 1999, Arsenal invests in emerging software companies across a myriad of sectors — targeting capital efficient, high-growth businesses where they can leverage their operational and strategic network to help founders scale. For more information, visit www.arsenalgrowth.com.

About American Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires to the replacement tire market. It operates more than 115 distribution centers, serving approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery and value-added services to tire and automotive service customers. American Tire Distributors employs approximately 4,500 associates across its distribution center network. In 2022, the company was recognized as one of Forbes’ 2022 America’s Best Midsize Employers, America’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces by Newsweek and one of Charlotte’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources.