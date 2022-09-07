ONYX Insight, leading data analytics and engineering consultancy for the wind industry, announces its unprecedented global growth.

10,000 turbines monitored and 70GW of due diligence projects completed

7,000 award-winning ecoCMS advanced sensing units shipped to 20 countries

Working with over 200 customers across 30 countries, including 8 of the top 10 wind asset owners

New offices in Australia, China and Madrid opened in 2021

2022 expansion of UK HQ and new business development in South America

Headcount increase of 40% with a team of 160 working in seven global offices

UK – ONYX Insight, a leading provider of data analytics and engineering expertise to the global wind industry, reports exponential international growth as it surpasses a plethora of milestones including 10,000 turbines monitored worldwide, completion of 70GW of due diligence projects and the shipping of 7,000 of its award-winning advanced sensing technology, ecoCMS, to wind turbine operators across the globe.

The business proudly partners with over 200 customers across 30 countries including 8 of the top 10 wind asset owners. This increased market share sees the benefits of ONYX Insight’s combination of data analytics and engineering expertise brought to an ever-increasing volume of wind energy assets, supporting owner-operators as it helps to reduce operational expenditure.

2021 saw the opening of three offices, with Brisbane, Australia opening in February, Shanghai, China in April and Madrid, Spain in May. In 2022, ONYX Insight continues to expand via the opening of an advanced sensing laboratory at its headquarters in Nottingham, UK on 7th September. Whilst new business development is planned in key areas in South America.

ONYX Insight was the first company to introduce micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) technology for condition monitoring in the wind industry. This innovation has radically changed the return-on-investment model for wind turbine monitoring and data analytics, allowing owners and operators to put in place robust predictive maintenance strategies based on state-of-the-art analytics and practical engineering solutions.

Since the launch of its award-winning sensing product, ecoCMS, the business has launched ecoPITCH, an innovative technology revolutionising pitch bearing monitoring. The advanced sensing laboratory will be used for research and development into new technologies and products, enabling ONYX Insight to continue delivering innovative solutions to support wind sector growth and facilitate the energy transition.

ONYX Insight’s marked growth has been driven by a mission to work collaboratively with the industry to solve today’s challenges and help identify and provide solutions for those of the future. The business has increased headcount by 40%, having built a team of 160 across its seven offices. This growth is set to continue with an immediate focus on software and data science expertise.

“ONYX Insight has seen significant global expansion in the last few years, with evidential increases in our customer-base, the volume of assets we support, and in our team and its global reach. By meeting these milestones, we are increasing our valuable impact on the wind industry, which the ONYX team has been dedicated to for nearly 15 years. To date, we have enabled an additional 228GWh of energy production and saved over 11,000 tones of CO2 per year,” says Bruce Hall, CEO, Onyx Insight.

“As part of our future vision, we are excited to announce an expansion to our headquarters in the UK, increased investment into research and development, as well as the continued growth of our team and offices worldwide. There is much more we can and will do to support the success of global wind power, and we’re excited to welcome the next phase of that journey.”

About ONYX Insight:

ONYX Insight provides software, advanced sensing and engineering services for the wind industry, with the global reach and know-how of the BP Group in operation and lubrication of wind assets.

The company’s products and services deliver increased production and reduced operations and maintenance costs through smart and unbiased predictive analytics underpinned by real-world engineering expertise for wind energy industry and beyond.

For more information about ONYX Insight, visit: www.onyxinsight.com