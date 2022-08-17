Heading into 20 years of business, OSM Worldwide retains its momentum with 299% three-year revenue growth.

Chicago, IL – OSM Worldwide, a leading provider of eCommerce domestic and international shipping, has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Ranking #2017 on the list as well as #90 for the state of Illinois, the shipping provider experienced a three-year revenue growth of 299%, marking the company’s twelfth consecutive year as an honoree.

“Being recognized for a dozen years of sustained, accelerated growth is a testament to our commitment to continuously improve our operations to meet the needs of our customers, especially during a time of supply chain challenges,” said Gaston Curk, chief executive officer, OSM Worldwide. “Heading into our 20-year anniversary in 2023, we’re looking forward to continuing to deliver the exceptional client service that has underpinned our success from the start.”

The Inc. list reflects the most successful companies in one of the U.S. economy’s most integral drivers: independent small businesses. OSM Worldwide also ranked #82 in the logistics and transportation industry, a sector that experienced extreme disruption and challenges during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Core to the success of our business is the supportive, passionate culture we’ve cultivated here at OSM,” said James Kelley, president of OSM, “That culture is built on strong values: respect, integrity, innovation and collaboration. These values have sustained us through every up and down at OSM and it’s the reason we are celebrating twelve straight years of recognition.”

OSM Worldwide is a partner of the United States Postal Service and a proud recipient of the USPS Mail Solutions Award. Its mailing approach is designed to help businesses ship packages with fewer touches, less damage and a lower overall cost.

About OSM Worldwide

Headquartered just outside Chicago, Illinois, OSM Worldwide is a tech-enabled global logistics management services company providing parcel delivery services for both domestic and international shipping. The OSM Premium Network® allows shippers to experience reliable, rapid and economical delivery of parcel packages worldwide. OSM utilizes a proprietary software system designed to provide detailed shipment tracking, giving shippers the ability to holistically manage their logistics 24/7. For more information, please visit osmworldwide.com.

