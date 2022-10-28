Certification demonstrates product developments in line with highest security requirements and rigorous compliance guidelines.

Tel Aviv, Israel – OTORIO, the leading provider of OT cyber and digital risk management solutions, announced today that the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) awarded the company IEC 62443 certification. IEC 62443 is an international series of standards that addresses cybersecurity for operational technology (OT) in industrial automation and control systems (IACS). This certification highlights that security for cyber physical systems (CPS) is a top priority for OTORIO and that the company effectively implements the best practice security standards.

“This achievement is the result of an intensive, year-long and company-wide collaboration among OTORIO management, CISO, R&D, security architects, customer success, product and other teams,” said Daniel Bren, CEO and co-founder of OTORIO. “We are proud that our CPS OT security solutions were independently tested and found to meet the highest cybersecurity standards.”

OTORIO was evaluated on seven process requirement categories, including: Security Management, Security Requirements, Secure by Design, Secure Implementation, Security Verification and Validation Testing, Management of Security-Related Issues, Security Update Qualification, and Security Guidelines. The company passed an external audit by TÜV NORD, which reviewed each of the standard requirements, and the audit findings were confirmed by an external certification body.

Today’s OT security solutions are largely reactive and spawn many false positive alerts. They do not provide a comprehensive view of the assets in an OT-IT-IIoT aligned network, or help users understand and mitigate systemwide risks and vulnerabilities. OTORIO bucks this trend, empowering operational and security teams to proactively manage digital risks and build resilient operations.

The company’s RAM2 solution is a continous OT cybersecurity and digital risk management platform that empowers customers to maximize security and compliance across the OT Security maturity journey – for end customers and for the customer ecosystem. It is an end-to-end OT security solution that identifies security gaps, combines business and operational data to provide contextual analysis, and helps organizations focus on true, high-priority risks with business impact rather than excessive alerts.

RAM2 offers the full stack, from basic data collection to complete risk assessment and management. It connects with existing data sources (Network, OT, IT and IIoT) and first-generation IDS systems. It can act as an overlay to existing systems, controls, and IDS, providing centralized management, resulting in an industry-leading continuous OT cybersecurity and digital risk management platform.

About OTORIO

OTORIO delivers proactive, orchestrated and industrial-native OT cyber solutions. Effectively protecting industrial digitalization OTORIO combines innovative technology, deep research, and proven real-world OT cybersecurity expertise. To learn more visit www.otorio.com.