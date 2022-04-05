IDA has honored John R. “Jack” Schrader III, President, CEO and Owner of Overhead Door Company of Lycoming County™ with Dealer of the Year.

The International Door Association (IDA) has honored John R. “Jack” Schrader III, President, CEO and Owner of Overhead Door Company of Lycoming County™, an official distributor of Overhead Door™ garage doors and openers, as the 2021 “Dealer of the Year.” The “Joe A. Caputo Dealer of the Year Award” is considered the most prestigious form of recognition in the industry and is bestowed upon model garage door dealers who demonstrate high integrity, are respected by their peers and are quality-oriented while displaying community and industry involvement.

“The commitment that Jack has demonstrated to his customers, employees, the industry and to the Overhead Door™ Brand exemplifies the integrity and character of the people and families that make up our dedicated network of more than 450 Red Ribbon Distributors,” said Rich Owen, Vice President and General Manager of Overhead Door™ Brand. “Jack’s tireless efforts to strive for customer satisfaction and deliver excellent service have not gone unnoticed and we couldn’t see this award go to a more deserving person.”

In addition to owning and operating the Overhead Door Company of Lycoming County™, Schrader is highly involved in his community. He founded the annual “5K Run for Kids” in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, has been a member of his church choir for 27 years and coaches for Special Olympics. He is on the Board of Directors at the Kiwanis Club of Williamsport and is a part of the West Branch Susquehanna Builders Association and more. Schrader previously won the IDA “Humanitarian of the Year Award,” the “Small Business of the Year Award” from the Williamsport Chamber of Commerce and the “Eagle Award” for continued sales performance.

“I was very humbled when I was advised that I was receiving this award,” said Schrader. “It is my belief that as a business owner, it is not only my responsibility to treat my employees with dignity and respect, but also to be involved in the lives of the greater community through service and philanthropy.”

Founded in 1981, Overhead Door Company of Lycoming County™, also known as Schrader Architectural Products, sells, installs and services Overhead Door® residential openers, residential garage doors, commercial sectional, rolling steel doors and commercial operators.

About the Overhead Door™ brand

Overhead Door™ brand, a brand of Overhead Door Corporation, has been one of the most trusted for garage doors and garage door openers in North America for 100 years. Through its dedicated network of more than 450 Overhead Door™ Distributors – which operate across the country under “Overhead Door Company” trade names – that provide superior service and expertise to consumers, the brand is easily recognized by its iconic Red Ribbon logo and “The Genuine. The Original.” slogan. For additional information, visit overheaddoor.com.

