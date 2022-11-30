Tiger Tail USA launched Pacejet to ensure reliable product fulfillment and seamlessly support manufacturing without disruption.

COLUMBUS, OH ― Pacejet, a 3G company and leading provider of multi- carrier shipping and parcel solutions, today announced the successful implementation of Pacejet at Tiger Tail USA, a pioneer in muscle recovery. Tiger Tail USA is the manufacturer of award- winning muscle care tools and education programs, including patented foam rollers and massage balls, that are distributed worldwide to physical therapists, consumers, sports teams and corporate wellness muscle care programs. Tiger Tail USA launched Pacejet to bolster growth, ensure reliable product fulfillment, and seamlessly support manufacturing and distribution shifts without disruption. The resulting solution has given the company a platform for continued growth.

With a mission to help people live their best lives by making muscle recovery mainstream, Tiger Tail CEO, Spring Faussett, a recent recipient of the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2022 Women in the Supply Chain Award, understands what it takes to drive change that aligns with long term business goals. To adequately support the company’s mission, they needed a reliable partner to plan, execute, and optimize product movement without compromising quality. The critical first step was to streamline the warehouse order fulfillment process while experiencing extreme multi-channel growth with big box retailers and corporate-driven employee wellness programs.

“With growth comes complexity but getting stuck in system complications can easily kill growth. We want to mature while also streamlining our business success,” said Faussett. “By scrutinizing our processes, we discovered Pacejet was the perfect partner to shepherd our logistics and product delivery services so we could focus on our core business growth.”

Tiger Tail has taken practical steps to automate processes using NetSuite and Pacejet. Their omnichannel fulfillment unifies their product flows across all channels regardless of customer segment, shipping preference, and compliance requirements. Following implementation, they have decreased warehouse delays, including the time it takes to pack, label, and bill for a product by four times, and reduced order processing by 75%. Most importantly, the warehouse team is able to control and ship orders quickly as orders are approved and submitted through Netsuite to the Pacejet workbench. Additionally, the company has more accurate inventory forecasting so that enough product is available to fulfill orders without unnecessary excess inventory.

“As companies digitize their operations, their supply chain and order fulfillment processes become more efficient. To remain competitive in today’s environment, it’s crucial to ship product without delay,” said Paul Brady, 3G’s CEO. “We are pleased to provide Tiger Tail with a solution that integrates with NetSuite, their ERP solution, so that orders flow seamlessly. By giving Spring and her team a more cost-effective method for shipping goods at scale, we hope to contribute to Tiger Tail’s future growth by increasing profit per parcel, reducing overhead costs, and improving customer satisfaction.”

To read the entire case study and learn more about additional ways Pacejet was able to significantly help Tiger Tail USA, visit Pacejet.

About Tiger Tail USA, the Happy Muscles Company

Founded in 2006, Tiger Tail USA pioneered making muscle recovery mainstream in the USA and around the world. Trusted by million-dollar muscles, Tiger Tail tools are recommended and used by doctors, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional athletes and 10,000s of “every day” people — worldwide. Carried at specialty sports and wellness stores throughout the world, retailers in the USA include CVS, Target, REI, Perform Better, Road Runner Sports, StretchLab, and at TigerTailUSA.com. Approximately 50% of the product line is proudly Made in USA, in Kent, WA by the WBENC certified woman-owned small-business (WBE2201163).

About Pacejet, A 3G Company

3G moves goods better. As a trusted leader in transportation and shipping software, 3G removes the obstacles that stand between our customers and their success. Our fully integrated solutions include 3GTMS, our multi-modal transportation system, and Pacejet, our advanced multi-carrier shipping software. By streamlining the movement of goods, 3G helps logistics companies, brokers, and manufacturers across industries ship more products and reach more people, with nothing in their way. To learn why 3G is recognized as a Top Software and Technology Provider, and a Top Supply Chain Projects award winner, visit www.pacejet.com.

