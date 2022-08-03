Partnership provides enhanced inventory financing options to manufacturers amid global chip shortage.

WINTER SPRINGS, FL – Partstat, a unique inventory ownership solution provider, recently entered into a partnership agreement with one of the world’s leading financial groups. Through the new partnership, Partstat has opened a window to serve a larger group of customers by expanding its scale to handle more financing volume than any time in their history – effectively creating no limit to the amount of inventory they can purchase on their customers’ behalf.

Previously, Partstat required a hard commitment that the customer would purchase the inventory despite any changes in circumstance. Now, Partstat is assuming more ownership of the supply agreement, which gives customers a chance to obtain more favorable balance sheet treatment and significantly reduces risks typically associated with financing inventory.

“Partstat exists to help customers with their business continuity by supporting the entire lifecycle of their products,” said Dennis Menefee, Partstat President and CEO. “This partnership enables us to deliver on that initial promise and be a vital solution to the present challenges in the industry.”

For over 30 years, Partstat has been dedicated to revolutionizing the way companies secure inventory. By handling the purchase, storage, management and fulfillment of inventory, Partstat enables their customers to improve their free cash flow and lower annual inventory carrying costs-a benefit that is largely unheard of in the supply chain industry.

Partstat is a unique inventory ownership solution provider. The company’s business model has created an innovative way for companies to buy and secure inventory (for up to 10+ years) to support their business. Contract, electronic manufacturing or OEM–myriad companies can leverage Partstat’s purchasing power to improve their free cash flow, reduce inventory, and lower annual inventory carrying costs. For more information, visit www.partstat.com.

