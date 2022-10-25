The coveted annual ChannelPro SMB All-Star Awards call out those for making significant contributions to the SMB channel.

ChannelPro recognized Dippell for producing two of the industry’s most rigorous growth-growing resources: the Service Leadership Index®, a deep pool of real-world performance metrics from IT solution providers in 10 business models – including MSP and VAR – worldwide; and SLIQ, a best practices tool that allows IT solution providers to objectively compare their management methods to the financial best-in-class performers in their specific business model and adopt them. Together, both tools have helped countless IT solution providers replace opinion and conjecture with objective, actionable facts when it comes to building a thriving practice.

“Developing these tools to help IT solutions providers achieve their most ambitious vision of success has been incredibly rewarding and is a highlight of my career,” said Dippell. “It’s an honor to be recognized with this award from ChannelPro, but an even bigger honor to have worked alongside so many passionate colleagues dedicated to helping our partners grow and succeed throughout the various stages of their business.”

The only awards program of its kind in the channel, the ChannelPro SMB All-Stars recognizes a select group of IT hardware, software, and service vendors whose products, programs, and initiatives have made a significant impact on the SMB channel in the last 12 months, as determined by the ChannelPro Network editorial team.

What constitutes a significant impact? Some factors include:

Developing a new product or service that has market-changing potential

Creating a significant new channel program

Redefining the company with clear partner benefits

Making bold business moves that positively impact SMB resellers

Making a market shift from enterprise to SMB, with products purpose-built for SMBs

Leveraging an acquisition to provide enhanced opportunities for partners and additional functionality for their customers

“It’s always a privilege to be able to recognize organizations in the channel that are making a difference in our industry,” said Rich Freeman, executive editor of The ChannelPro Network. “ChannelPro is especially proud to be able to honor an industry luminary like Paul Dippell, whose impact on the channel is profound. His legacy will be long-lasting.”

The All-Stars list varies in size annually and has neither a minimum nor maximum length. ChannelPro All-Star awards had only been bestowed to businesses until 2019, when ConnectWise founder and former CEO Arnie Bellini was recognized with the very first Lifetime Achievement All-Star. This year, for only the second time ever, they are bestowing that same honor on Paul Dippell.

Editorial coverage includes the ChannelPro SMB All-Stars special feature in the October print and digital editions of ChannelPro-SMB magazine, as well as online coverage at ChannelProNetwork.com.

For complete coverage of the 2022 ChannelPro SMB All-Stars, go to www.ChannelProNetwork.com. For more information about ConnectWise, visit www.ConnectWise.com.