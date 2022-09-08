Joint effort includes a white paper on the value of “externalization” of Authorization policies.

The increase in remote work and digital commerce has created a proliferation of digital identities which demand secure, frictionless access to applications and the underlying data.

The guide is designed to address and inform on key criteria when considering whether to build and maintain authorization policies “inside” an application vs leveraging the benefits of an external authorization engine.

The need for functionally rich applications capable of operating in a digitally optimized computing architecture has motivated enterprises to consider migrating their legacy, internally developed policies to an Authorization Platform such as PlainID.

“Externalized Authorization is now an essential part of the security arsenal – foundational for agile business operations – allowing the modern enterprise to share data, assets and applications to a range of new stakeholders,” said Simon Moffatt. “This guide aims to empower the buyer on a range of topics associated with next generation authorization. It will hopefully be a great asset to the security executive and practitioner alike.”

Numerous industry analysts are recommending externalizing authorization and authentication as a means to increase an enterprise’s security resilience and a prerequisite to creating a Zero Trust architecture.

“PlainID is more than delighted to collaborate with Simon and The Cyber Hut. We strongly believe in the virtue of thought leadership and the importance of this subject matter. The power and broad value of authorization are just beginning to be realized, and our hope is that this guide helps firms make informed decisions.” Tom Ammirati, PlainID’s Chief Revenue Officer.

