Connect with Polyglass experts to discuss industry-leading roofing innovations and technology.

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems in the United States, is pleased to announce its participation at the joint MRCA/RCAT Conference & Expo September 27th-29th at the Fort Worth Convention Center. With the Texas Roofing Expo being the prime event for roofing professionals in the Southwest Region, the addition of co-host MRCA will make it an extra-large affair!

Polyglass is proud to showcase at booth # 203. When you stop by the booth, join them in celebrating their 30th Anniversary, ask Polyglass experts about innovative products and technologies, grab a beer or XFR Hot Sauce, and learn about QRewards, Polyglass’ Contractor Loyalty and Rewards Program.

The featured products that Polyglass will showcase include:

Polystick® MTS Plus – A self-adhered high-temp waterproofing underlayment for metal roof coverings and various applications. Featuring an anti-skid top film surface which can be exposed up to 180 days and has a temperature resistance up to 265°F.

Polyfresko® – A premium highly reflective membrane that meets or exceeds most standards for cool roofing. Also, featuring CURE Technology®, an innovative thin film technology attributing to Polyfresko’s exceptional granule retention, minimal staining, scuff resistance and UV stabilization for long-term durability and performance.

ADESO® Self-Adhered Technology – Polyglass’ patented dual-compound self-adhered (SA) membranes feature a true APP or SBS formulation on the top weathering side and an aggressive self-adhered formulation on the bottom side of the reinforcement. This technology provides easy and effective application, enhanced lap sealing and solutions for multiple surface types.

And much more!

Connect with Polyglass at RCAT/MRCA Convention & Expo in booth #203. Register today or contact Polyglass to learn more about their innovative roofing and waterproofing products.

About Polyglass

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems. Known for its self-adhered modified bitumen roofing systems based on the company’s patented ADESO® Technology and CURE Technology®, Polyglass also produces a full line of premium roof coatings and roof maintenance systems. An ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Polyglass provides quality products and adds value through innovation. For more information about the premium products and services offered by Polyglass, call 800.222.9782 or visit polyglass.us.

Contact:

Alexandra Helton

(561)632-0832

ahelton@polyglass.com