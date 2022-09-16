Connect with Polyglass experts to discuss industry-leading roofing innovations and technology.
Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems in the United States, is pleased to announce its participation at the joint MRCA/RCAT Conference & Expo September 27th-29th at the Fort Worth Convention Center. With the Texas Roofing Expo being the prime event for roofing professionals in the Southwest Region, the addition of co-host MRCA will make it an extra-large affair!
Polyglass is proud to showcase at booth # 203. When you stop by the booth, join them in celebrating their 30th Anniversary, ask Polyglass experts about innovative products and technologies, grab a beer or XFR Hot Sauce, and learn about QRewards, Polyglass’ Contractor Loyalty and Rewards Program.
The featured products that Polyglass will showcase include:
- Polystick® MTS Plus – A self-adhered high-temp waterproofing underlayment for metal roof coverings and various applications. Featuring an anti-skid top film surface which can be exposed up to 180 days and has a temperature resistance up to 265°F.
- Polyfresko® – A premium highly reflective membrane that meets or exceeds most standards for cool roofing. Also, featuring CURE Technology®, an innovative thin film technology attributing to Polyfresko’s exceptional granule retention, minimal staining, scuff resistance and UV stabilization for long-term durability and performance.
- ADESO® Self-Adhered Technology – Polyglass’ patented dual-compound self-adhered (SA) membranes feature a true APP or SBS formulation on the top weathering side and an aggressive self-adhered formulation on the bottom side of the reinforcement. This technology provides easy and effective application, enhanced lap sealing and solutions for multiple surface types.
- And much more!
Connect with Polyglass at RCAT/MRCA Convention & Expo in booth #203. Register today or contact Polyglass to learn more about their innovative roofing and waterproofing products.
About Polyglass
Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems. Known for its self-adhered modified bitumen roofing systems based on the company’s patented ADESO® Technology and CURE Technology®, Polyglass also produces a full line of premium roof coatings and roof maintenance systems. An ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Polyglass provides quality products and adds value through innovation. For more information about the premium products and services offered by Polyglass, call 800.222.9782 or visit polyglass.us.
Contact:
Alexandra Helton
(561)632-0832
ahelton@polyglass.com