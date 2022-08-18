Lord Hobo Brewing Company is the latest beverage maker to utilize Preddio for continuous improvement.

BOSTON, MA – Preddio Technologies, a maker of easy to install digital twin solutions for condition-based maintenance and productivity gains, today announced that Lord Hobo Brewing Company is the latest beverage maker utilizing Preddio Simplicity to power continuous improvement by unleashing captive data streams from Clean-In-Place (CIP) processes. Specifically, Lord Hobo is using Preddio sensors to monitor the correct amount of chemicals consumed during cleaning cycles in real-time and how long to rinse for the purposes of water savings.

“Continuous improvement is essential for our brewery,” says Lord Hobo Brewmaster, Keith Gabbett. “In working with Preddio Technologies, we now have access to data on our CIP processes, our fermentations, and broader brewhouse operations and utilities. The ability to track these processes in real-time allows us to improve our efficiencies and even reduce chemical and water usage. The automated alerts that we have set for our major utilities gives us peace of mind, even when we’re not there.”

Preddio’s technology is increasingly in demand by food and beverage manufacturers such as Lord Hobo, using industrial and commercial grade equipment for sanitary production applications. Good Manufacturing Processes (GMP), Clean In Place (CIP), and traceability are critical considerations for every food and beverage manufacturer. Closely monitoring production equipment and essential process parameters is the best way to comply with these regulations and can be quickly and seamlessly realized using digital twin technology combined with remote condition monitoring.

“Most CIP cycles are purely based on time, regardless of actual chemical concentration, and are not traceable from a quality control perspective. Our digital twin solutions allow users to accurately monitor in real-time the conductivity and temperature of their CIP cycles, to efficiently monitor chemical concentration and clean water consumption.” said Preddio CEO, Aaron Ganick. “This allows breweries to not only reduce the amount of chemicals used and time spent cleaning tanks, but also creates massive cost saving opportunities due to the significant reduction of clean water consumption and waste water processing fees.”

Unleashing captive data streams often uncovers unexpected deviations from baseline process behavior enabling breakthrough productivity gains. This actionable data adds tremendous value to breweries looking to reduce the amount of time cleaning while cutting water and chemical costs. Additionally, closely monitoring production equipment and essential process parameters is the best way to comply with regulations and can be quickly and seamlessly realized using easy to install digital twin solutions.

Food and beverage companies interested in learning more about how Preddio can enable preventative maintenance and productivity gains can contact the company here.

