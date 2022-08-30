The new Energy Tracking module helps track Scope 1, Scope 2 emissions and more, while seamlessly integrating with Microsoft 365.

Glasgow, UK

Pro-Sapien, leading provider of EHS software on Microsoft 365, has released new Energy Tracking software as part of the environmental management suite.

The new application allows enterprises to gather energy usage data, such as refrigerants, fuel, electricity, and water, for emissions reporting across the company.

A range of functions and features support organizations to meet sustainability goals, including:

Easy for Site Managers to access and use in Microsoft 365

Organizes energy consumption and other environmental data into categories and hierarchy

Improves data quality and timeliness of reporting

Streamlines process with an automated workflow

Allows all data to be analyzed in Power BI as sustainability KPIs

Pro-Sapien’s product announcement comes a time when 84% of EHS functions report having influence over or full control of Environmental performance, part of ESG strategy. (Source: Verdantix Corporate Survey 2022)

Andrew McGran, a key developer on the project at Pro-Sapien, commented:

“The ability to capture custom environmental data makes Energy Tracking a flexible solution for Microsoft 365 enterprises seeking ease of use, efficiency, and visibility. ESG data capture is becoming more important than ever, so I’m pleased that with this module we’re helping our clients solve some of those complex challenges.”

Like all Pro-Sapien modules, Energy Tracking is configurable to capture unique environmental datasets per organization, including the configuration of applicable Scope 1 and 2 metrics.

Microsoft 365 integration means it is simple for all Site Managers to submit their location’s energy usage data, either through SharePoint or Teams.

Energy Tracking joins a range of other Environmental Management modules in the Pro-Sapien suite, including Compliance Tracking, Audits, Inspections, Incident Management, Waste Tracking and more.

To view a demo, visit the Energy Tracking Software page.

About Pro-Sapien

Pro-Sapien is the go-to provider of enterprise Environmental, Health & Safety software on Microsoft 365, helping organizations increase EHS engagement. With our range of configurable modules and integration with familiar apps like Teams, Pro-Sapien makes EHS easier for everyone.

For additional information about Pro-Sapien, please visit www.pro-sapien.com