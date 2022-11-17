Continuous product thread transforms technical product data into engaging omnichannel product experiences.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Propel Software, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform, today announced the addition of product information management (PIM) to its solution. This powerful enhancement seamlessly delivers accurate, tailored product content to customers across every sales channel. By connecting manufacturing and marketing teams with a continuous, trusted product record, Propel helps capitalize on new product launches sooner and capture new market opportunities faster.

Propel’s unique PIM offering provides a continuous thread that transforms technical data into compelling customer-facing product content, all on a single platform. Propel offers the only PIM solution enabling dynamic collaboration, synchronized workflows, and data continuity throughout the whole product lifecycle.

Unlike standalone product lifecycle management (PLM), quality management (QMS), and PIM solutions that address siloed business challenges, Propel’s PVM enables collaboration across the whole product. Companies looking to shorten product innovation and go-to-market cycles work in parallel with Propel to create resilient supply chains to ensure product availability and launch products faster.

Propel empowers fast-paced, innovative B2B and B2C companies to quickly create engaging experiences with data, attributes, and digital assets centralized in the product record. Ensuring consumers receive accurate product information every time, across every channeI, Propel helps build customer engagement and boost customer lifetime value.

“Despite product development technology improvements, teams continue to miss budgets and time-to-market objectives,” said Jim Brown, President, Digital Innovation Research, Tech-Clarity, Inc. “Siloed processes and technology solutions are hindering collaboration between product and commercial teams. As a result, commercial teams lack the product information needed to do their jobs, delaying sales and marketing efforts, forcing serial work processes, and increasing the time needed to launch new products. Propel’s strategy is poised to address these gaps and create efficiencies that drive faster time to market and product profitability.”

“Our customers require the flexibility to make critical product decisions that drive business growth – PVM with product enrichment provides a single solution to do that,” said Ray Hein, CEO of Propel. “It’s a clear competitive advantage when product and marketing teams work together using a continuous thread to simultaneously create products and engaging content. Streamlining these processes speeds time to market and profit – goals many companies are hoping to achieve in today’s unpredictable business climate.”

Available to Propel customers this month, Propel’s PIM delivers:

Aggregated Product Data: Accurately and efficiently load information from source files and adjacent systems, including direct connections to Propel PLM and ecosystem partners. Proper governance and role-based user groups ensure data integrity throughout the enrichment process.

Classified Product Assortments: Quickly focus on the most relevant information through robust search, attribute filtering, and list-saved views. Leverage data inheritance in category hierarchies and variant structures to easily add and edit content across large groups of skus without duplicate entries and errors.

Enriched Product Content: Scalable, flexible data model has unlimited configurable attributes to adapt with changing product lines and channel requirements. Author content and connect digital assets to product records within an easy, familiar user interface. Apply cross-functional workflow and content scorecards to streamline launches, updates, and approvals.

Activated Product Experiences in Sales Channels: Export selected categories or records for omnichannel distribution.

For more information about Propel and PIM, visit propelsoftware.com.

About Propel Software

Propel helps product companies grow revenue and increase business value. Our product value management platform connects commercial and product teams to optimize decision making, drive process efficiencies, and engage customers with compelling products and experiences. Propel has a proven track record of improving product quality, speeding time to revenue and profit, and improving customer satisfaction. Recognized as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winner, Propel is built on Salesforce and drives product success for hyper growth startups, corporate pioneers, and Fortune 500 leaders in the high tech, medtech and consumer goods industries. For more information, visit propelsoftware.com and follow us on LinkedIn.