Quaker Houghton to showcase intelligent die casting solutions at NADCA 2022.

Quaker Houghton, the global leader in industrial process fluids, is demonstrating how to optimize die casting performance through its DieCast iQ™ end-to-end solution for intelligent die casting at this year’s NADCA 2022 Die Casting Congress and Exhibition.

Taking place at the Central Bank Center, Lexington September 13-15, 2022, this is the premier event for the die casting industry. Quaker Houghton will showcase its comprehensive product range and unrivalled process expertise and experience in die casting. This complete solution includes die and plunger lubricants and application systems, process fluids, fire resistant hydraulics, high-performance metalworking fluids, and post-casting porosity sealing from its subsidiary business, Ultraseal International.

Dr Mark Cross, Global Business Development Director – Die Casting at Quaker Houghton, said, “Conventional methods of vehicle construction are changing as automotive production processes become streamlined and more efficient.

“At Quaker Houghton, it is our job to keep pace with these changes and meet the needs of businesses and customers who are pushing the boundaries within die casting. New large die casting solutions have evolved to make it possible for a whole vehicle section to be cast as a single piece, allowing automotive OEMs to simplify production and reduce costs. Visitors to our booth will be able to learn more about how our innovative water-free electrostatic die release spray technology is uniquely positioned to support this industry development.

“Our comprehensive product range and unrivalled process expertise and experience at Quaker Houghton provides the complete solution to improving die casting performance throughout the die casting manufacturing value chain, and we’re looking forward to showcasing this at NADCA 2022.”

Quaker Houghton’s process expertise includes industry knowledge and customized support throughout the end-to-end die casting operation and value chain. Technical experts from Quaker Houghton will be on hand to guide visitors through equipment and lubricant solutions developed to drive efficiency, maximize performance, and achieve lightweighting targets, all through one single source.

Quaker Houghton will be situated at booth 302 at NADCA 2022 Die Casting Congress and Tabletop. To find out more about Quaker Houghton’s die casting solutions, please visit https://diecastiq.quakerhoughton.com/

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a robust presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world’s most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services.

With approximately 4,200 employees, including chemists, engineers, and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit www.quakerhoughton.com to learn more.