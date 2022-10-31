Replique announces that Nikolas “Nick” Dinges has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer.

Nick Dinges

Mannheim, Germany. Replique, the provider of a secure 3D printing platform that makes part management more efficient and sustainable for OEMs, has announced that Nikolas “Nick” Dinges has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer.

As the new CTO of Replique, Dinges will be responsible for developing their technology platform which enables OEMs to provide parts on demand to their customers through a fully encrypted, global, and decentralised 3D printing network. As well as strategic development, Dinges will focus on driving further expansion of the network of service bureaus and ensuring seamless integration with customers’ existing manufacturing workflows.

Dinges joins from Hitchhiker, an independent company providing flight rate management software solutions, where he held the role of CTO. At Hitchhiker he coordinated the development of a platform designed to manage bookings with hundreds of data sources, active in more than 25 countries.

“Nick is a great addition to the management team, and we’re delighted to have him on board,” comments Dr. Max Siebert, CEO and Co-Founder of Replique. “With more than 25 years’ technical, strategic and product management experience in the creation of highly scalable commercial software, we’re confident Nick is the right person to further drive our offering to OEMs.”

“Replique’s model enables the fundamental promise of 3D printing – parts when you need them, where you need them, in the exact quantity you need them. Decentralised production using 3D printing has great cost, design and logistical benefits to OEMs, and as supply chain disruptions continue, Replique’s proposition becomes increasingly beneficial. I’m excited to be joining the company at such a pivotal time” adds Dinges.

About Replique

Replique was developed by BASF employees from the fields of material science and digitization. Their idea was to digitize and produce parts on demand so that they are available anytime and anywhere. To realize this vision, the team joined Chemovator GmbH, the internal venture builder of BASF, in 2020.

Replique provides a secure digital platform that easily integrates into the existing system landscape (e.g. ERP systems, e-commerce) and enables OEMs to provide parts on-demand to their customers through a global and decentralized 3D printing network of more than 60 facilities. As an end-to-end solution, Replique supports its customers along the entire value chain, including design, technology and material selection, as well as digital warehousing.

For further information on Replique, please visit: www.replique.io

Contact Information

Customer Contact

Arash Rashidi

Technical Sales Expert

T +49 15111795021

E arash.rashidi@replique.io

Media Relations

Melina Bluhm

Marketing & Communications

T +49 151 65570778

E melina.bluhm@replique.io

Media Relations

Jonathan Wake

Incus Media

T +00 33 6 64 04 33 27

E jonathan.wake@incus-media.com

Media Relations

Ruth Stevenson

Incus Media

T +44 (0) 7501 931 942

E ruth.stevenson@incus-media.com