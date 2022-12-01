Platinum Tooling Technologies, Inc is now the importer of Rineck shrink fit tooling and shrink fit machine technology.

Platinum Tooling, the importer and master distributor of live tools, angle heads, Swiss machine products, knurling and marking tools manufactured by various international suppliers, is now the importer of Rineck shrink fit tooling and shrink fit machine technology in the United States and Mexico. The announcement was made by Platinum Tooling president, Preben Hansen, at their headquarters in Prospect Heights, Illinois, near Chicago.

Established in 1966, Rineck started as a job shop for small parts, then became a producer of hydraulic parts for the mining industry and is now a globally recognized manufacturer of tool holding technology. Rineck’s investment in state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment and commitment to innovation, research and development allows them to constantly look for ways to achieve the optimal balance of quality, consistency and affordability.

Rineck offers standard and custom shrink fit tool holders with various connections including CAT, HSK, BT, SK, PSC and straight shank extensions. In addition, ER shrink fit collets are available. For added rigidity, flange or dual contact holders are available for CAT and BT tapers. A clamping range from 3 mm to 32 mm is possible for both slim and standard styles. All tools are available in inch and metric sizes.

Rineck produces a wide range of standard shrink fit tool holders as well as custom tooling. In addition to standard 4.5° taper tools, 3° slim and extra slim tools are available. Most holders come standard with length adjusting screws. Coolant delivery to the cutting tool can be achieved either through the center or flange of the tool holder utilizing coolant jets or slots.

In addition to shrink fit tool holders, Platinum Tooling will offer shrink fit machine technology.

Equipped with an elevation cooling system, heated tools can be moved to a cooling tank with a push of a button. The machine’s smart design keeps accessories stored but close at hand during operation.

For this new line of shrink fit tooling and machine technology, Platinum Tooling will handle application engineering, sales and service through a network of distributors across the United States and Mexico.

Platinum Tooling Technologies, Inc. in Prospect Heights, IL, near Chicago, serves its growing North American customer base with an extensive inventory of machine tool accessories. Its experienced staff is dedicated to providing the most innovative tooling and technology. Platinum Tooling Technologies, Inc. serves the auto, aero, medical, woodworking, composites and other industries, as well as an ever-increasing number of machine tool OEMs, through its network of manufacturers’ representatives. Platinum Tooling is the master importer of Heimatec, Henninger, Tecnicrafts, AMF Tooling and Hommel + Keller QUICK® tools for North America.

