The new partnership with CTS will bring transit users the benefits of account-based fare collection and expand Umo’s presence in the PNW.

Salem Area Mass Transit District (SAMTD) has finalized its contract with Cubic Transportation Systems (Cubic) to deliver the Umo mobility platform as its new transit fare collection system, improving self-service for passengers and agency operations for the district’s Cherriots transit system. Umo was selected as the best solution to provide equitable account-based fare collection, fare capping, and contactless payment.

“We are excited to be a partner with Cubic in adding the Umo pass to how we can create new, innovative options for our customers,” said Steve Dickey, SAMTD director of technology and program management. “Cubic has been a leader in our industry in helping transit districts make it easier and more convenient for transit riders to use our services.”

The Umo mobility platform will enable transit users to manage their accounts using a simple self-service web portal, or the Umo App, and reload their accounts with fare products, passes, or stored value. To pay for their ride, users have freedom of choice to tap their smartphone using the Umo app, a reloadable smartcard, or their contactless bank card. SAMTD joins other Umo agencies that have chosen to accept contactless debit and credit cards, encouraging casual riders and visiting tourists to easily utilize public transit services.

To ensure equitable access to public transit for all community members, those without a smartphone or bank card may use cash to purchase paper tokens with QR codes to scan upon boarding or obtain a smart card which can be reloaded with cash at participating retailers or SAMTD customer service locations. Additionally, the Umo platform allows SAMTD to enable fare capping to adjust what riders pay and to reward them for riding public transit.

Umo’s software-as-a-service model will enhance SAMTD operations with easy-to-use tools for financial reporting, customer service, and fare management. Regular technology updates to the fare collection platform will allow SAMTD to focus on meeting the community’s evolving mobility needs. SAMTD joins three Oregon-based public transit agencies who have been using the Umo platform for several years, including Rogue Valley Transportation District, Lane Transit District, and Cascades East Transit. By joining the community of Umo customers, SAMTD has the future opportunity to give regional riders the benefit of interoperability through collaboration with other agencies facilitated through the Umo platform.

“We are thrilled to bring the benefits of Umo to Cherriots riders in Oregon, where Umo has served public transit agencies since 2017,” said Bonnie Crawford, vice president and general manager, Umo. “Our partnership with SAMTD will bring riders a seamless travel experience from trip planning to simplified fare payments. The Umo platform also opens the door for future interoperability with neighboring agencies that will enhance travel for everyone in the region.”

