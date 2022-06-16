Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced its collaboration with Claroty.

Reinforces commitment to industry-leading operational cybersecurity through collaboration

Boston – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced its collaboration with Claroty, the industrial cybersecurity company supporting end-users guard against cyber threats.

Announced at ARC Forum Orlando (June 6-9th), the agreement builds on the existing relationship between the two leading companies and leadership in their respective industries. Schneider Electric will now integrate Claroty’s solution into their offering, enabling them to better address new cybersecurity concerns, including protection, safety and insurance for industrial customers.

The cybersecurity challenges facing companies are more complex and widespread than ever before, with the decisions now critical to staff, customers and operations. The nature and scale of these threats mean they cannot be faced alone and must be a priority in every aspect of the industrial process. The collaboration between Schneider Electric and Claroty provides the industry with an enhanced level of cybersecurity.

“We see cybersecurity as a key differentiator,” said Jay Abdallah, VP Cybersecurity Services, Schneider Electric. “Through our collaboration with Claroty, we are reinforcing its importance to the industrial process and taking active steps to mitigate new challenges. We are entering a new era of openness in the industrial world. This is no different for cybersecurity, where we are seeking to collaborate with other industry-leading companies to create the most secure assets in the market.”

“Threat actors are increasingly looking to exploit the digital transformation of industrial networks, meaning these networks face increased risk,” said Yaniv Vardi, Chief Executive Officer, Claroty. “Given Schneider Electric is the market leader in industrial digital transformation, its insight, scale and technology are critical in advancing our offering and the industry as a whole. We look forward to continuing to work and meet new challenges together.”

Schneider Electric has a longstanding commitment to IT/OT cybersecurity across industries. This is demonstrated in a global commitment to the IEC 62442 standard and the company’s ‘Secure by Design’ product development practices, including internal testing in CREST certified labs. The addition of Claroty technology and solutions reinforces that commitment, while differentiating the benefits of Schneider Electric offers to end user customers.

