Alexandre d’Orsetti, former director of Sculpteo’s design studio, takes the reins of BASF’s global online 3D printing factory.

Alexandre d’Orsetti

Sculpteo, the 3D printing and digital production service, announces its new CEO: Alexandre d’Orsetti. He takes over from Clément Moreau, who co-founded and led Sculpteo for over 13 years. 3D printing is revolutionizing the way production can be achieved in numerous industries, using materials ranging from polymers with innovative mechanical properties to the most rigid metals. From his perspective as a designer, Alexandre intends to continue to anticipate manufacturers’ needs and provide an agile and rapid production solution at a time when the pressing need for relocation is reshaping the manufacturing sector.

The new CEO of Sculpteo, Alexandre d’Orsetti, has just taken on his new role after heading up the company’s design studio for six years. During those years, he worked closely with customers and the production team on project delivery and industrialization. With a team of industrial designers and mechanical engineers, the studio supports customers with the adoption of 3D printing technologies. Alexandre is an industrial designer and a graduate of ENSCI-les Ateliers, a leading industrial design school. His training gives him a comprehensive overview of projects and a multi-disciplinary industrial culture. He is passionate about the potential of additive manufacturing and the resulting new production models.

3D printing and digital manufacturing continue to disrupt the industrial manufacturing landscape. The figures speak for themselves: the 3D printing market is expected to reach nearly $32.7 billion in 2023, with an annual growth of almost 25% (source: Markets and Markets). 51% of users say they use additive manufacturing at an industrial scale (source: State of 3D Printing 2021 ). 3D printing has become a mature manufacturing technology.

Alexandre d’Orsetti, CEO of Sculpteo, says: “Even when distribution chains were slowed down or paralyzed in a crisis context like the Covid pandemic, 3D printing ensured the continuity of various production lines. The development of new materials with efficient mechanical properties, particularly by BASF, makes it possible to target new industrial applications. The freedom of design makes it possible to explore innovative technical solutions, such as lattice structures. The sector is developing rapidly, and applications are multiplying in the automotive, aerospace, architecture, and health sectors. For a designer, it is exciting to see how these technologies make it possible to rethink not only the shapes and design approach for parts, but also to revisit production and supply scenarios.”

The latest investments have enabled Sculpteo to significantly expand its fleet of machines, mainly for powder and photopolymer technologies. The company currently has the largest fleet of HP Multi Jet Fusion machines in France (12 in total) and has joined the Digital Manufacturing Network created by HP and become a Digital Manufacturing Partner. It has also adopted new post-processing solutions.

About Sculpteo

Sculpteo, a pioneer and specialist in digital manufacturing, offers an online 3D printing service. Sculpteo provides an online platform to securely upload 3D files and select from 75+ materials and finishing options. Professional engineers and technicians produce parts on industrial 3D printing technologies before sending them to businesses and individuals worldwide. Based in Paris and San Francisco, Sculpteo offers on-demand 3D printing and manufacturing at a large scale for start-ups, SMEs, and design studios. Sculpteo offers its professional 3D printing service alongside its expert Design Studio to help businesses integrate additive manufacturing into their product development and production systems. Sculpteo was created in 2009 by Eric Carreel and Clément Moreau and is led by Alexandre d’Orsetti, former director of Sculpteo’s design studio. BASF New Business GmbH acquired it in November 2019.

For more information: www.sculpteo.com

About BASF 3D Printing Solutions

BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH, headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, is a 100% subsidiary of BASF New Business GmbH. It focuses on establishing and expanding the business under the Forward AM brand with advanced materials, system solutions, components, and services in the field of 3D printing. BASF 3D Printing Solutions is organized into startup-like structures to serve customers in the dynamic 3D printing market. It cooperates closely with the global research platforms and application technologies of various departments at BASF and research institutes, universities, startups, and industrial partners. Potential customers are primarily companies that intend to use 3D printing for industrial manufacturing. Typical industries include automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods.

For further information, please visit: www.forward-am.com

