IMAP backup and restore tool for backup and restore IMAP emails client.

Shoviv Software is a leading player in the field of making world-class Data Recovery, Email Management, Migration, Conversion, and Password Recovery Software. We strongly believe in producing an impeccable product to fulfill our client’s demands. Today, we are announcing the addition of new features to our IMAP backup and restore tool, which will give much more options. From now onwards, the user will get multiple file format options like PST, OST, MSG, EML, and MBOX to save their IMAP email backup data.

This solution offers a smooth user interface, especially which is easier for non-technical users to use. It incorporates multiple advanced sets of features which helps to deliver the result above expectation.

Prominent Functionalities of the Software

Shoviv IMAP backup and restore tool is the result of our well experienced IT professionals. The Software has multiple functions which will produce a result without data duplicity. Some of the most promising features of this utility are as follows:

The software expertly backup the complete data, including emails, attachments, etc., without creating a situation which leads to data loss.

Provides an option to backup only the required number of data through its filter option with different criteria based on To, Cc, From and much more.

It offers the backup scheduling option to make the process convenient for the user. With the help of this feature, users can set or schedule the backup of multiple mailboxes periodically.

An advanced function like the software backup incremental feature works in favor of the user, making sure to complete the process.

The tool works flawlessly in all Windows Operating System versions because of a highly advanced built-in algorithm.

This software is capable of restoring the file formats like MSG, EML, OST, PST, and MBOX into the IMAP based email client account.

Word From Our CEO:

At the time of launching this software, CEO Mr. Vivek Chaube said I am pleased to update you that this product is now become more powerful and will meet the expectation of our clients.

About Shoviv Software:

Shoviv Software was established in 2017 by Mr. Vivek Chaube. Our company always tries hard and puts 100% effort into developing a high-quality product.

We provide the finest possible service to our customers. Our organization sells products of the greatest caliber. One of the most significant digital assets in today’s digital world is email, whether utilized for personal or business purposes. Users frequently inquire about the IMAP mailboxes. As a result, we’ve created the best IMAP Backup Tool possible, which uses cutting-edge algorithms and technologies.

The software now comfortably backup IMAP emails in several different file formats. The user-friendly GUI provided by our team of developers makes the IMAP backup method easy to perform.

Product URL – https://www.shoviv.com/imap-backup-and-restore.html