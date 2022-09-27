How you can make your sign stand out and last the test of time, by choosing the right signage material.

A good sign is essential for almost any business, and whilst it is important to get the design right, you also need to give as much consideration to the materials that you use in the production of the sign. This can not only play a huge part in your company branding and the image that you convey about your business, but also needs to be thought of in terms of where the sign will be positioned and what it might be subjected to.

Here, Malcolm Judson, Director of Judson Signs shares his insight into how you can make your sign stand out and last the test of time, by choosing the right signage material.

There are now many different materials out there for you to choose from, and each one has its own qualities. The choice can sometimes feel overwhelming so follow our guide to what sort of materials you should be considering and why.

Acrylic

Acrylic signs are very popular as they are tough and transparent. They are used in a variety of settings and can be resistant to shock, flexing and weathering. Acrylic signage can be very versatile as they can be cut into a variety of shapes, and there are even different colours to choose from. They can be used as wall installations or for hoardings and general signs, so they are great for a range of different businesses and uses.

Aluminium

Aluminium is great for signs as it can be manipulated into almost any shape. It is resistant to corrosion, so it is ideal for outside spaces including architectural features or built-up letters as well as for reception desks and wall signs. It gives a very professional and business like feel so it is a great way to make a subtle statement about your business.

Dibond

Dibond is an aluminium composite that has a plastic polyethylene core sandwiched between two sheets of aluminium. This makes dibond signs incredibly strong and so they are perfect for use outside. These signs are very long lasting and are both waterproof, non-corrosive and heat resistant. They are the flattest of any sign and are also very lightweight, so you have a huge number of options in regard to where you can put them.

Foamex

Foamex is made from compressed PVC foam which is both lightweight but durable. It is resistant to both moisture and temperature, making it perfect for use indoors or outdoors. It is not as tough as other materials when it comes to impact, but the smooth white surface means that you will boast a vibrant print that is sure to catch the eye.

Digital wallpaper

Digital wallpaper is becoming increasingly common, and you may even have some at home. It takes the form of a mural that can cover an entire wall with your chosen design. That means that it not only performs the function of a sign but can also be a significant design feature within your business. This is a great way to reinforce your corporate identity, get yourself seen or brighten up a gloomy and boring interior.

Vinyl

Vinyl signs look like giant stickers which can be placed just about anywhere. Your design will be printed onto the vinyl which can then be stuck to floors, walls, windows or even vehicles. This gives you so many more options to be seen and can therefore allow your imagination to run wild when it comes to the designs that you can use.

Steel

Steel is strong and versatile, and in stainless steel form it is highly resistant to corrosion. Whilst this type of sign is typically found in architectural and industrial settings, it can also be used for fret-cut letters which can be added to signs and hoardings for an extra creative look.

Magnetic

A magnetic sign is incredibly lightweight and very adaptable. The main bonus of a magnetic sign is that it is easy to remove and reposition if you decide to reshuffle the business or find that it is not as visible as you had hoped. Magnetic signs are weather-resistant and can be used again and again so they are a great flexible option for your business.

Cardboard

It goes without saying that cardboard signs might not be the best outdoor option, but they still have a great many uses indoors. They are perfect for advertisements for a new product or service and so tend to be very popular for promotional displays. They are lightweight, meaning that they can be hung from walls and ceilings, and they are also extremely affordable, which makes them great if you change your displays regularly.

Glass

As you might expect, glass signs can be more fragile than some other materials, but they can still be toughened. Graphics can be etched or frosted, making them incredibly eye catching. They can become part of your building as partitions or within windows to give your business an extra edge.

Wood

Wooden signs are a very traditional option but are still a firm favourite for many due to their high-end appearance. A sign made from wood can expect to have a long life as it is likely to age well, and can fit in with a variety of surroundings.

Other considerations

When you order your signage, there may be other options for you to consider. For example, you may want a graffiti proof coating adding or lighting to make sure that your sign can always be seen at its very best. It is a good idea to ask what other measures can be taken to protect your sign to ensure it stays looking fantastic for longer.

Whatever sign you choose, make sure that it is one that you can be proud of. With so many materials on offer, it is now easier than ever to find one that suits both your business and your needs. Your signage designer will be able to talk you through your options and advise you on what materials will be best for the sign that you want and the way in which it will be used.