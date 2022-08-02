SiteTrax™ by Netarus is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the IANA 2022 Expo September 12 – 14.

Norfolk, Virginia – SiteTrax™ by Netarus is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Intermodal Association of North America’s (IANA) 2022 EXPO, which will be held September 12-14 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California. The company, which is known as an industry leader in providing innovative, inexpensive, and technologically advanced solutions for yard management, container tracking, and chassis tracking, will also be presenting a program at the show titled, Increase Intermodal Yard Visibility with Inexpensive OCR.

“We’re thrilled to be back in the exhibition hall at the IANA conference, and we are even more excited to present Increase Intermodal Yard Visibility with Inexpensive OCR in the Dialogue Box. It’s a significant case study with the capacity to transform how businesses track inventory, particularly in today’s supply chain environment,” said Christopher Machut, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Netarus.

SiteTrax™, powered by Netarus, is a platform that makes it simple to capture the geolocation of intermodal containers and share the information in real time within an organization. The groundbreaking data analytics solution eliminates the need for costly existing log-keeping efforts.

SiteTrax™ was introduced by Netarus at the 2021 conference to great acclaim. Attendees quickly recognized the impact and importance of the ingenious technology and welcomed the company’s commitment to innovation and pioneering automation. Using their platform, key decision makers in the industry were introduced to the SiteTrax™ method of reducing administrative time, providing a common operating picture for all involved, decreasing truck turn-times, and faster yard checks.

Netarus’ participation in IANA EXPO 2022 solidifies the company’s ongoing commitment to staying ahead of trends, sharing revolutionary tracking solutions, and learning how to improve the fulfillment business in ways that help transform global operational standards. The team is excited to reconnect with business leaders from over seven hundred companies, including ocean and motor carriers, railroads, third-party logistics services, and suppliers.

SiteTrax™ by Netarus invites IANA EXPO 2022 participants to visit them in the exhibition hall at booth 812 and to attend their presentation in the Dialogue Box on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

About SiteTrax by Netarus: The SiteTrax™ platform, powered by Netarus, makes it simple to capture and share the geolocation of intermodal containers. With the click of a button on any mobile device or SiteTrax’s latest virtual gate solution, businesses can capture their container assets in real-time. When an asset is captured, its ID is automatically pushed into any public, enterprise, or distributed database, including YMS and Terminal Operating Systems (TOS).

CONTACT: To learn more about SiteTrax™ powered by Netarus or to arrange an interview for an article, please contact us.

Website: https://netarus.com/

Social Media:

https://twitter.com/sitetraxio

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/sitetraxio/

IANA EXPO 2022 Booth:

https://intermodal22.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhview/index.cfm?selectedBooth=812