Sleek Technologies debuts new carrier app to match shipper loads to compliant, out-of-network, asset-based carrier.

Sleek Technologies has announced the debut of a self-service mobile app for small to medium size carriers designed to help shippers and carriers uncover resilience, sustainability, and cost reduction opportunities.

Deploying machine learning the app dynamically matches shipper load requirements with carrier attributes. After a load is matched to a carrier, the load becomes available for the carrier to submit an offer. The load is only accepted when the carrier bids at or under the shipper’s designated truckload price. If accepted, load statuses are automatically updated into the shipper’s designated TMS via enabled APIs. The entire process happens behind-the-scenes, and is seamlessly integrated into the shipper’s TMS. The new solution combines all the features and functionality of Sleek’s existing Driver Portal and Fleet Portal into one comprehensive solution that is now available as a native mobile application or web for desktop users. The new solution also provides many new features including new in app notifications, a more expansive load board, and contactless location tracking throughout the load execution process.

“Sourcing the right carrier, at the right time, at the right price has been a struggle for many large shippers because most only have direct access to less than 1% of today’s capacity through contracted carriers”, said Mike Nervick, Sleek Technologies CEO. “By automating freight procurement, large shippers leverage AI-powered technology to remove intermediary barriers, and expand direct access to compliant, out-of-network, asset-based capacity which saves massive amounts of time and money.”