SLIPNOT manufactures anti-slip surface products that can reduce 90% of slips, trips, and falls, earning NSFI’s High-Traction certification.

DETROIT – SLIPNOT® stainless steel coating technology has received High-Traction certification from the National Floor Safety Institute (NFSI). After rigorous testing and measurement, the NFSI determined SLIPNOT technology’s static and dynamic coefficient of friction on hard surface walkways exceeds the safety rating’s highest standards.

“The higher the traction, the safer the slip-resistant surface. The NFSI High-Traction rating is a meaningful certification that facility and safety managers, specifiers, and installers can use to ensure they are choosing the safest surface materials,” says William Davidson, President of SLIPNOT.

To determine what flooring material receives high-traction certification, NFSI conducts laboratory and field testing to measure the wet dynamic coefficient of friction (DCOF) of hard-surface walkways. Dynamic coefficient of friction, the widely accepted metric for slip resistance, is the measurement of the resistance between two objects when one object is moving or both objects are moving against one another.

“SLIPNOT exceeds NFSI’s standard for surface safety because of our proprietary, multi-step engineered surface process. The peaks create thousands of contact points for every step and force slippery elements into the valleys, resulting in secure footing in the most demanding environments. Even after years of wear or being doused with liquids, detergent, grease, or oils, SLIPNOT surfaces maintain their high-traction properties.”

Slips, trips, and falls occur most often when a person goes from a higher friction surface to a lower one. Liquids on the surface such as water, oil, or grease can drastically alter its coefficient of friction causing slip-and-fall events. SLIPNOT safety flooring and surface technologies reduce slips, trips, and falls by over 90% and maintain maximum friction even when wet and oily. The patented coating technology:

Can be applied to steel and stainless steel creating a maximum bond strength of 4,000 pounds per square inch (PSI). It has a maximum bond strength of 2,000 PSI when applied to aluminum products.

Is grit-free, eliminating the risk that loose abrasive particles or granules could contaminate end products, damage expensive machinery, or create a hazard to employee health.

Performs significantly longer than most other products and offers the lowest total cost of ownership due to its surface hardness.

Creates high-traction surfaces that keep people safe in multiple industries including healthcare facilities and manufacturing plants for food and beverage, chemicals, pharmaceutical, automotive, and consumer goods.

SLIPNOT manufactures its products and surface technologies in the U.S. to meet or exceed all coefficient of friction recommendations and standards set by: Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the National Floor Safety Institute (NFSI), among others.

About SLIPNOT

SLIPNOT® is a leading provider of specialized safety flooring products and surface technologies for the walkways, entryways, stairs, rails, ladders, and more, where you live, work and play. With products and technologies Manufactured in the U.S.A., we transform potentially hazardous spaces like healthcare facilities, highly trafficked office buildings, and food and beverage manufacturing into safe and efficient environments. Much to the delight of safety managers and building owners everywhere, once SLIPNOT is installed, over 90% of slips and falls can be avoided. For more information on how to create a SLIPNOT environment, visit www.slipnot.com or follow us on LinkedIn.