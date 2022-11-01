AI-Powered GreyOrange robots help reduce human workforce walk rates, tedious tasks and turnover rate.

Robots continue helping humans with everything from leisure to work activities – from playing music and delivering food to picking and packing inventory in distribution centers. As growing labor shortages, volatile lead times, global supply chain challenges and rising costs create ripple effects in global commerce, robotic automation has become the go-to solution for omnichannel fulﬁllment. With a 49% turnover rate in 2021, labor shortages are at a record high and are projected to grow long-term.

Robotic automation mitigates labor shortage challenges while improving the work environment for fulﬁllment associates as robots take on repetitive tasks and allow smart management teams to implement upskilling programs that support employee satisfaction and retention. GreyOrange ’s fulﬁllment platform equips retailers to fulﬁll high volume ecommerce orders seven times faster and with 50% less physical effort.

“With much of the labor force not returning to warehouse jobs, industry leaders should closely analyze their speciﬁc needs in order to enable humans and robots to work in concert to retain essential personnel, enhance productivity while reducing effort and create career paths for associates,” said Samay Kohli, co-founder and chief executive ofﬁcer, GreyOrange.

Among the latest technology created to help mitigate the labor shortage spurred from a new partnership and solution that solves for inefﬁciencies and safety challenges in truck loading and unloading by combining Technica International ’s iTLS technology with GreyOrange’s fulﬁllment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™.

Technica’s unique and innovative robotic truck loading and unloading solution iTLS improves dock efﬁciency and speed by leveraging GreyMatter™, a robot agnostic fulﬁllment orchestration platform with seamless integration, to orchestrate robots through the activity, enabling workers to focus on higher value tasks. Supply chain and logistics leaders now have another avenue to meet global challenges, including the current labor shortage , as cooperative robotic-human solutions are increasingly recognized by both workers and leaders as essential tools for supporting the workforce.

“It’s important for supply chain leaders to consult with robotic experts to identify fulﬁllment solutions that will aid in solving their speciﬁc challenges,” said Kohli. “Our fulﬁllment platform revolutionizes how the largest and best-known retail brands in the world, such as Walmart and H&M, fulﬁll their promises to customers, employees and shareholders,” said Samay Kohli, co-founder and CEO, GreyOrange.