SmartBear promotes Shital Whitmore to Chief Financial Officer and Bryce Chicoyne deepens focus as Chief Operating Officer.

Shital Whitmore

SOMERVILLE, Mass. – SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has promoted Shital Whitmore to Chief Financial Officer after spending nearly four years as the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance. Bryce Chicoyne, who has been serving in dual capacity as both COO and CFO, is shifting his focus exclusively to Chief Operating Officer responsibilities. SmartBear has been accelerating in both revenue and profitability, scaling through organic growth and acquisitions, backed by successful investors, industry awards, and analyst recognition.

“Promoting Shital to CFO and focusing Bryce on COO responsibilities is a natural next step and will give us the opportunity to enhance our business analytics and provide visibility into long-term decisions needed to continue paving the way for extended growth at SmartBear,” said Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear. “Both Shital and Bryce have been an integral part of positively impacting the company’s growth and profitability, and I look forward to working with them in this renewed capacity.”

Bryce joined SmartBear in 2017 and has led the company through investments from both Francisco Partners and Vista Equity Partners. During his tenure as both COO and CFO, SmartBear has more than tripled revenue and EBITDA, and he has led the successful completion of seven acquisitions. He is now focusing full time on developing the strategies to accommodate the rapid growth objectives and scale of the company.

Shital is now responsible for the entire SmartBear global finance organization as well as worldwide facilities and real estate, reporting to Bryce. Prior to SmartBear, she held VP and Director level positions at Cengage Learning and Fresenius Medical Care. She was also Senior Financial Analyst at Lewtan Technologies. She has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Bentley University and master’s degree in business administration from Babson College.

“Because we have been growing quickly, working at SmartBear has been exciting and fast-paced with the opportunity to be involved in a wide range of new and different projects, which has given me the depth of experience needed to take on the role of CFO,” said Shital. “I look forward to continuing to build on the processes, teams, and strategies that ensure sustainable long-term growth and profitability.”

“Shital came to SmartBear with a well-rounded background in public and private equity-backed organizations across various industries,” said Bryce. “She knows not only how to build a world-class finance organization, but how to lead a company to scale efficiently while sustaining profitability. SmartBear is in great financial hands with Shital at the helm as the company continues accelerating growth.”

About SmartBear

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted tools that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Award winning tools include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, Bugsnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, and Pactflow, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

