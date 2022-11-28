SoftwareReviews, has published its Data Quadrant awards, naming Zerto as one of the winners for 2022.

SoftwareReviews, the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market, has published its Data Quadrant awards, naming Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, as one of the winners for the 2022 award. Zerto empowers customers to run an always-on business by simplifying the mobility, protection, and recovery of cloud and on-premises applications.

Each year, SoftwareReviews’ Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding software providers in the technology marketplace, as evaluated by users. Providers receive user satisfaction scores across software capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and provider experience, which are aggregated to result in emotional response ratings, an insight called the Net Emotional Footprint. This score is a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the provider and its product – all from the software users’ point of view.

Zerto received a Net Emotional Footprint of 96, ranking number one in eight different categories, including Business Value Created, Usability and Intuitiveness, Ease of Data Integration, and several more. The recognition affirms Zerto’s ability to create value for businesses by providing IT teams with a comprehensive, single solution that boosts efficiency and assists operations management.

“Zerto’s number one ranking across multiple categories in the Data Quadrant awards, which are made up of data from real end-users, indicates the special attention Zerto pays to customer needs,” said Caroline Seymour, VP of product marketing at Zerto. “We have always strived to learn and understand what customers want in terms of data protection so we can deliver a solution that supports their infrastructure strategies. This recognition in the Data Quadrant awards further confirms the quality of our software and the benefits it brings to the market.”

The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant evaluates and ranks products based on feedback from IT and business professionals. The placement of a software provider in the Data Quadrant indicates its relative ranking as well as its categorization. The data published is collected from real end users and meticulously verified.