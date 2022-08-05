SolarShield™ – New HMI Covers from AttaBox® Enclosures provide the ultimate screen protection from UV and damage in harsh environments.

Belding, Michigan –- AttaBox® Enclosures –- the world’s most specified polycarbonate and non-metallic electrical and industrial enclosures — introduces AttaBox SolarShield™ HMI Covers, providing the ultimate HMI screen protection in the harshest of environments.

New, patent-pending AttaBox SolarShield HMI Covers offer the most innovative, durable, non-metallic HMI Covers for use with all enclosure material types. They are ideal for protecting HMI Screens from UV and harsh environmental conditions and are the industry’s only non-metallic HMI covers with side shields.

AttaBox SolarShield HMI Covers are ideal for demanding applications in non-hazardous industrial and commercial markets including industries such as oil and gas, equipment manufacturing, industrial machines, water/wastewater, marine, and food and beverage.

Extremely tough and durable, AttaBox SolarShield HMI Covers can be used in both outdoor and indoor applications. They provide superior protection of the Human Machine Interface (HMI) screens from the sun, dust, water (rain, sleet, snow), sand, flames, oils, chemicals, grease, dirt, foreign objects, and other environmental conditions that cause corrosion and damage.

AttaBox SolarShield HMI Covers fit standard 10” x 8” and smaller HMI screens and maintain a NEMA 4X rating of enclosure and screen when paired with a NEMA 4X HMI device. These universal covers can be used with either non-metallic or metallic enclosures.

Among the many performance benefits of AttaBox SolarShield HMI Covers:

Simple and functional: they are easy to use. A hinged design includes supporting inner doors for hands-free use and better visibility of the HMI screen in the sun.

Superior Protection: Maintains NEMA 4 and 4X rating when paired with a NEMA 4 or 4X HMI device. AttaBox SolarShield HMI Covers protect HMI screens and electrical equipment from corrosion and damage due to UV, oils, dirt, and sand and greatly reduce equipment replacement cost.

Strength: Impact resistant but light-weight opaque polycarbonate cover and base construction with UV inhibitors provides long dependable life in harsh conditions.

Reliable sealing featuring a robotically-applied foam-in-place seamless polyurethane gasket.

AttaBox SolarShield HMI Covers come with stainless steel hardware kit included and are padlock-able for increased security. Installation is simple and easy with the use of common tools.

AttaBox SolarShield HMI Covers maintain UL’s best rating: an “f1” per UL 746C (resin has passed tests for UV exposure and water immersion). They also conform to the following standards: cURus Listed, UL50e, UL508A, Type 1, 3R, 4, 4X, 12. They provide an Operating Temperature Rating of -40°F to +248°F (-40°C to +120°C) and are Outdoor UV Exposure (UL 746C) (f1) Rated.

AttaBox Enclosures offers the most extensive selection of polycarbonate and non-metallic enclosures available for meeting the needs of diverse industries, interior and exterior applications, appealing aesthetics, and physical property performance standards including NEMA 4X integrity.

For more information: 616-794-0700, or visit: attabox.com