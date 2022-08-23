The new MIXO right-angled high-current rectangular connector modules (CX-01YA) are designed to minimize space installation requirements.

In order to cope with the fast-growing energy transition market demanding flexible high-power capabilities, the integration of power systems and associated cable assemblies must be secure, cost-effective, and space-saving. However, high-power modules in the current range between 70A and 200A have conductors with large wire-cross sections, even up to 70mm2. These wires are often challenging to handle because the thickness reduces the bending radius and requires adequate floor space.

The new MIXO right-angled high-current rectangular connector modules (CX-01YA) are designed to minimize space installation requirements with a compact 90° connection that removes bending of large diameter wires (up to 70mm2) and ensures reliable 200A rating performance. The main feature of this new module is the special insulating cover plate that can not only prevent accidental contact between cable lugs on adjacent modules but also save the nominal voltage rating of 1000V planned for the 200A modules while connecting the DIN 46235 pre-insulated crimp cable lugs.

These 200A right-angled modules with the screw termination are compatible with the standard bulkhead mounting housings. They also can be used to extend a busbar connection or to power control cabinets, HVAC systems, and batteries for energy storage backup applications.

