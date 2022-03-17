Stahlin Enclosures provide proven protection for Otis Instruments’ gas detection and monitoring systems.

Otis Instruments, Inc. has been a global leader in gas detection product manufacturing for 30 years. The company specializes in wire-free gas detection, and offers a complete line of wired fixed systems, personal monitors, and fire detection sensors.

THE CHALLENGE

Otis Instruments required extremely reliable NEMA-rated enclosure protection for its safety products used in gas detection and monitoring. These enclosures would be subjected to harsh environmental conditions related to both weather and chemical exposure. Consequently, proven robust and quality were essential.

THE SOLUTION

Otis Instruments chose Stahlin® non-metallic enclosures to protect its gas detection and monitoring systems.

The reasons why?

According to Eric Brown, Operations Manager for Otis Instruments:

“The quality and performance of Stahlin® fiberglass enclosures proved superior over the competition in cold environments — especially in Alaska and Canada. Unlike the competition, Stahlin® Enclosures would not crack around the lid, base, nor around any of the many custom holes drilled on enclosures.

Also, Stahlin® enclosures are known to withstand a 6-foot throw across the back of an oil field service and maintenance work truck during work-overs by unruly technicians – even though we don’t recommend that an enclosure ever be thrown!”

Currently, Otis Instruments uses a wide variety of Stahlin® enclosures and accessories including: DS80804HPL, DS100806HLL, DSW121006HPL, DS161408HPL and DSCC80804HPL. They have used clear lids, opaque lids, and various latch styles. Stahlin® enclosures, housing Otis Instrument systems, are in service in the gas and oil industry (West Texas Permian Basin to Saudi Arabia, to Canada, and around the world, even in the Outback of Australia and Chile); in diverse manufacturing applications including Toyota and Trane plants; in the engine compartments of Disney Cruise ships; Tyson chicken farms, and many more harsh, demanding environments.

Eric Brown continues:

“We have not needed to customize Stahlin® enclosures because, based on the vast amount of different sized enclosures offered, we have always been able to select an off-the-shelf option. We know, though, that if needed Stahlin® engineers would be great to work with in building a custom enclosure to specifications. Stahlin® offers the most robust quality enclosure for a great price. We recommend Stahlin® to others based on quality, pricing, delivery, and their wide range of products designed to meet the needs of OEM manufacturers.”

Stahlin® Enclosures are the world’s highest-proven-quality and most specified fiberglass enclosures available to OEM’s of diverse industries through electrical product distributors. For nearly 60 years, since Stahlin® pioneered the first fiberglass enclosures, we have been the leading innovative solutions-provider for users of NEMA 6P fiberglass and NEMA 4X polycarbonate enclosures. Stahlin® Enclosures provides the largest standard product range in the industry, and the widest range of customized and factory-modified fiberglass enclosures available in the industry. Competitive pricing is supported by vertically integrated Made-In-The-USA manufacturing and speed-of-delivery made possible through a thousand stocking distributors in all 50 states and major cities.

