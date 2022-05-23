Purpose activation company to rank top purpose-driven brands in their 2022 Purpose Power Index.

New York NY — Leading Movement Thinking™ firm, StrawberryFrog, today announced that the results of their annual ranking of the top purpose-driven brands will be revealed at the 2022 Purpose Power Summit, co-hosted by Inc. Business Media and set for May 24th. The report entitled The 2022 Purpose Power Index (PPI), is the marketing industry’s definitive look at how brands stack up in their efforts to add meaning to their identities and deepen their relationship with customers.

The study is based on individual ratings from U.S. consumers, assessing more than 200 brands. This index diverges from traditional brand or trust tracking indexes in that it focuses on the power of purpose in a way that reflects on people’s willingness to buy from or work for companies.

“At no time in the past has purpose been as essential for brands as it is today,” said StrawberryFrog founder and CEO, Scott Goodson. “With global turmoil and consumer apathy growing, brands recognize that they need to stand for something authentic and meaningful, or risk becoming irrelevant to their key stakeholders.”

StrawberryFrog Head of Strategy, Chip Walker, added, “We see the index as a great way to ignite a spark within an organization and get people talking about the essential beliefs that motivate their own businesses. Having a purpose-driven organization is not just about picking a cause to stand behind. It’s a soul-searching look at your brand’s DNA to uncover what really drives customers to become loyal advocates. And it all starts with inspiring executives to have these kinds of deep and thoughtful conversations.”

The report will be presented at StrawberryFrog’s signature virtual conference, The Purpose Power Summit, with co-host Inc. Business Media, publisher of the Inc. 5000, Inc.com and Inc. Magazine. Dyanta, a new research partner, data activation and insight platform, conducted the fieldwork for the PPI research.

The Summit will feature a diverse lineup of fireside discussions covering everything from the impact an authentic brand purpose can have on an organization’s internal culture and bottom line ROI, to the importance of activating purpose internally as well as externally, to how upholding purpose helped organizations weather the challenges presented by the past year.

Speakers include: Dr. Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Group, a technology & innovation-led, global federation of companies; Glen Tullman, CEO of Transcarent, a consumer-directed health care platform; Viraj Puri, co-founder and CEO of urban agriculture company, Gotham Greens; Hubert Joly, the former Chairman and CEO of Best Buy and author of, The Heart of Business; Ranjay Gulati, Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School; Bill Rogers, CEO of Truist, a purpose-driven financial services organization; Ramon Soto, CMO of Northwell Health medical centers; Amanda Baldwin, founder and CEO of cosmetics and skincare brand, Supergoop!; Gina Bartasi, founder and CEO of Kindbody, making fertility services more accessible; Anushka Salinas, COO of fashion rental and retailer brand, Rent the Runway; Francine Katsoudas, EVP and Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer at Cisco; and David Heath, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bombas.

“We believe exploring brand purpose and highlighting those who understand the power of it is incredibly important to success. And nowhere is that exploration more accessible than at the Summit,” said Inc. Business Media Editor-in-Chief, Scott Omelianuk. “Hearing stories of brand transformation from global business leaders is an invaluable opportunity. Regardless of your business size, stage or sector, attendees will walk away with learning crucial to their own organizations.”

“Leading authentically with purpose drives everything we do at Dynata,” said Dynata CEO Gary S. Laben. “For us, a prime example of that is our ‘data for good’ initiative. Additionally, by leveraging our biggest asset — the world’s largest set of first-party data — we not only help companies make more informed decisions, enabling them to create more purpose-driven brands, but we also help them activate their purpose.”

StrawberryFrog is the global authority in activating purpose with Movement Thinking™ and creativity, headquartered in New York’s Empire State Building. They are the pioneers of Movement Thinking™, an innovative process using the concepts of social movements to galvanize your people, build trust and belief, and help businesses thrive.

For more information, including how to register for the 2022 Purpose Power Summit, visit here.

ABOUT STRAWBERRYFROG

StrawberryFrog, the world’s first Movement Thinking™ company, is an award-winning independent strategy, full-funnel marketing, advertising, and design agency that focuses on activating purpose to galvanize employees and consumers. They focus on applying creativity and innovation to create “Movements” that mobilize and engage people to help companies transform and grow. The company brought its original approach to activating purpose which it has honed over 23 years, called “Movement Thinking” — a strategic framework for activating brand purpose, connecting to culture, and driving business growth in the most modern and effective way. Visit www.strawberryfrog.com for more information.

ABOUT INC. BUSINESS MEDIA

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

ABOUT DYNATA

Dynata is the world’s largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement. With a reach that encompasses over 67 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum — from uncovering insights to activating campaigns and measuring cross-channel marketing ROI. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com.

ABOUT THE PURPOSE POWER INDEX

The Purpose Power Index is the definitive annual report on brand purpose. Created by global purpose- driven brand marketing agency, StrawberryFrog, the index ranks leading brands on their “Purpose Power.” Using an algorithm that explores criteria such as the brand’s level of commitment to changing the world for the better and its intent to benefit all stakeholders, not just shareholders, the report has become a key benchmark for brands seeking to amplify their relationship with their customers.

