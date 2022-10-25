Packaging in the food and beverage industry is heading for a more sustainable future from sleeve to paperboard handles.

Packaging and its automation solutions has been evolving and heading toward the sustainable and eco-friendly way. In the case of the food and beverage industry, the trajectory through which packaging has been changing remarks the course companies are charting: less paper and print materials consumed, improved recyclability, and simpler and simpler form of packaging.

Packaging Sleeve that Substitutes the Carton Box

Carton boxes have been, during the majority of the past days we live, the primary form of secondary packaging for consumer goods. The carton boxes may vary in terms of top and bottom structure though, basically all of them are something six-sided with tucks and flaps.

The trend that the carton boxes are replaced can be witnessed with the popularity of ready-to-eat meals which are usually simply wrapped around by a piece of paperboard or cardboard sleeve and with the two horizontal ends open. The tray of ready meal can be easily pulled out to take avail of and in the same time to keep the packaging intact for recycling. However, the adhesives on the sleeve is the problem to deal with in terms of recycling.

Glue-less interlock sleeve: the more sustainable packaging than adhesive sleeve

Packaging automation companies worldwide have been looking into solutions that can replace the adhesive sleeve so that no glue is involved. The invention of glue-less interlock sleeve packaging is the breakthrough in this topic. The interlock sleeve is such a packaging that fits carrying a plurality of articles, for example, the yoghurt cups. Pairs of locking flaps in the two flaps in the sleeve are secured against each other on the bottom to take form into a solid packaging. The interlock sleeve stands for a revolution in the sleeve packaging automation that the wrap-around sleever or cartoner can wrap paperboard sleeve around products no longer with the glue melter involved for adhesive sealing.

Paperboard Handle and Carrier: The next stage for beverage packaging

Can carriers or handles are new form of sustainable packaging made of paperboard to supplant either the adhesive sleeve or the interlocking sleeve packaging, as well as the plastic shrink wrapping which was used during a long term for multipack of cans. This innovation solution results in an unparalleled sustainability gains:

Minimum paper and printing materials involved

No adhesive involved

Maximum level of recyclability and sustainability

Related studies have shown that with the paperboard handles and carriers, the reduction of paper consumption is almost 77 percent, when it comes to 350ml cams in 6-cans multipack and 81 percent for that of 500ml cans.

Looking into the Sustainable Future of Packaging Innovation

The evolving packaging in the food and beverage industries have given a path through which we are heading for a more sustainable future with less paper consumed and more flexibility for recycling. The environmental concern is brining a total revolution into the packaging and packaging solutions.

Zixin Yuan

About the Author

Zixin Yuan – Digital Marketing Coordinator at ÉLITER Packaging Machinery.

ÉLITER Packaging Machinery, a HUANENG Company, manufacturer of cartoning machines, overwrapping machines and wrap-around sleever. Visit our homepage for more information: https://www.eliter-packaging.com