Applications are being accepted for the Swedish Steel Prize 2023 – the steel industry’s most prestigious international award.

The Swedish Steel Prize recognizes those who fully utilize the potential of steel to improve not only their business or industry, but also society. Attracting entries from across the world, the Swedish Steel Prize is meant to inspire engineers, designers and inventors to further explore the unlimited potential of steel. The competition and its gathering promote the sharing of innovative solutions that leads to a better world.

“The Swedish Steel Prize is a celebration of innovation and good engineering,” explains Eva Petursson, Chair of the Swedish Steel Prize Jury and Head of SSAB’s Research and Innovation. “We are looking for solutions that really push the limits of steel and with a sustainable or digital twist.”

The Swedish Steel Prize is open to any individual, company or institution and is awarded to the method or product that best displays how the properties of the chosen grade of steel has contributed to a significant innovation.

All entries are assessed by an independent jury. Together they review each entry based on its level of innovation, creativity, sustainability, performance and competitiveness. Entries addressing the environment, digital solutions and new trends in the economy are especially encouraged.

The winner of the Swedish Steel Prize receives a diploma, a statuette by the sculptor Jörg Jeschke, and intense media exposure. In conjunction with the Swedish Steel Prize event, SSAB will also make a SEK 100,000 donation to charity. The prize will be announced in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the Swedish Steel Prize 2023 event, May 10–11, where peers from around the world come to learn, network and be inspired by new steel technologies and their innovative applications.

For the full rules, to read about previous finalists and to apply, applicants can go to www.steelprize.com/apply. All applications must be received before the deadline of January 18, 2023 for consideration.

For further information, please contact:

Linda Petersson

Chair of the Application Nominating Committee

Swedish Steel Prize

linda.petersson@ssab.com

Anna Rutkvist

Project Manager

Swedish Steel Prize

anna.rutkvist@ssab.com

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries. SSAB has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US.

