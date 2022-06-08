Available now maintenance managers, thermographers and technicians can easily edit and manage stored data in the office or from the field.

Teledyne FLIR today announced the expansion of the Ignite Cloud Workflow with three new features including the Ignite Web Edit, expanded cloud storage subscription options, and support for the market leading FLIR ONE family of cameras for iOS/Android devices and GF77 gas imaging cameras.

Edit Images and Videos on the Go

Users in the field can effortlessly modify images from anywhere on a web browser-enabled device with the new Ignite Web Edit feature. Ignite works with dozens of compatible FLIR cameras, such as the T8xx- Series, T5xx-Series, Exx-Series, C5, C3-X, and now including the FLIR ONE family and GF77.

FLIR Ignite Web Edit gives users the option of adding, removing, or editing measurements tools such as spots, boxes, lines, and text annotations or notes. They can also edit the level, span, and image parameters, such as changing color palettes, fusion modes, and isotherms.

Securely back up data and never run out of space with Ignite extended storage

Image management is further simplified with 1GB of free cloud storage for all, with the option to purchase expandable storage ranging from 100GB to 1TB; and, users can have peace of mind that data will not be lost with the Data Backup Protect feature, automatically enabled without lifting a finger.

Simplifying the Thermal Camera Workflow

The FLIR compatibility expansion empowers users of various roles, from reliability specialists, to technicians, to thermographers, with the capability to manage and edit thermal data on the go while simplifying workflows across desktops, mobile devices, and FLIR cameras.

Using the Ignite Sync feature, operators can efficiently transfer images from their digital libraries on their camera to their PC or mobile devices, improving collaboration and productivity as folders are updated, images are renamed, and new data is added or deleted between up to 1,000 authorized online collaborators.

Transfer Images and Videos with Ease on FLIR ONE and GF77 Cameras

FLIR’s Ignite Cloud Workflow is now a standard feature on all new FLIR ONE and GF77 cameras. Meanwhile, the Backwards Compatibility Update enables existing FLIR ONE and GF77 cameras to connect to Ignite, providing users an easy method to upload thermal images and videos to the cloud with the Automatic Upload feature. This saves operators from common pain points, including carrying multiple USB cables and external hard drives into the field that require additional IT certification.

Fast & Professional Report Generation

The Ignite web tool allows for quick and simple report generation from any web browser enable device. For advanced reporting, Ignite Sync can also integrate with FLIR Thermal Studio Suite. When connected, users can save data in the Ignite folder in Thermal Studio Suite, allowing for more robust post-processing capabilities and report creation. This feature further simplifies collaboration and the sharing of inspection findings between colleague and client to create effective, integrated predictive maintenance and condition monitoring programs.

For more information, including how to register and connect existing FLIR cameras to the FLIR Ignite Cloud Workflow, visit www.teledyneflir.com/ignite

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing, unmanned systems, and integrated solutions for defense and industrial markets, with roughly 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company develops a wide range of advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. To learn more, visit teledyneflir.com or follow @flir.