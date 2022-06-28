Industries such as energy and agriculture are heavily reliant on metal structures. Read more here about the different uses of metal today.

Metal architecture is becoming more prevalent in society today. Metal buildings are known for their resistance to natural threats. Their easy maintenance is a key selling point. Here are some of the features that make metal buildings an essential part of the modern industrial culture

Quick Assembly

The schedule and budget are essential in any building project. The less time spent on the job site, the lower the cost of labor. A reliable metal company helps you address both challenges since the materials they use are pre-engineered. They’re delivered to the job site pre-cut and ready for assembling.

A Variety of Options

Metal structures have been traditionally suited for warehouses and workshops, but modern innovations help us create durable, versatile, and aesthetically impressive designs that meet any need. Modern structural metal installers and fabricators provide first-class services in many sectors, including:

Agriculture: Barns, stables, silos, and livestock farms are all frequently made of metal. Metal structures are changing the landscapes of our modern ranches and farms and improving their living conditions.

Automotive: Cars are built economically and quickly, from their mechanical construction and welding shops to dealerships and showrooms.

Personal storage: Those with storage units may find that metal is more resistant to weathering and erosion than wood or brick.

Commercial buildings: Metal has a presence in most commercial buildings in our country. Metal scaffolding provides the skeleton for most of our renovated spaces today. Any office building or restaurant likely has some form of metal support hidden away.

Bridges: Metal bridges offer the most support compared to other building materials. They are more resistant to wind for the drivers and pedestrians below.

Let’s now look at the most popular metal choices in the building and construction sector.

Steel

Steel is the most widely used metal in the building and construction sector. Stone-coated steel roofing is recyclable, lightweight at about 1.4 lbs per square inch, and has Class 4 hail impact resistance and Class A fire ratings. Contractors prefer steel because it helps create incredibly sustainable structures that can be built quickly at a pocket-friendly cost. Steel is found in construction projects like coastal defenses, deck plates, educational buildings, hospitals, stadiums, commercial buildings, skyscrapers, and the security fencing around many of these establishments.

Copper

Copper is the oldest metal that is still used in the construction sector. The unique combination of copper’s physical features, corrosion resistance, conductivity, strength, and flexibility makes it fit almost every construction project. It’s mainly used for electrical wiring, cladding, gas and oil lines, roofing, and rainwater systems today.

Titanium

Titanium is lightweight and very durable, making it fit for construction purposes. It’s primarily used in cooling and heating systems because it’s highly non-corrosive. That said, its use isn’t limited to just HVAC units. It can be found in roofing, pipes, and some security systems that install frames or plates for extra reinforcement.

Aluminum

The most common metal purchased by consumers comes in tube, bar, plate, or sheet form. Aluminum is lightweight yet durable and strong, making it an ideal material for construction projects. It resists corrosion better than other materials, and its fluidity offers designers and architects a great deal of freedom. Aluminum also does not conduct electricity, making it safe to use in various areas where other metals could prove dangerous.

Aluminum is used both in the home, for walls and ceilings, roof covers, window frames, HVAC systems, and in the community, for constructing durable bridges and massive stadiums. Importantly, Aluminum blinds are one of the most low-maintenance and longest-lasting options for window treatments and they’re available for all window designs.

Iron

Wrought iron and cast iron are two different products. Cast iron is melted and poured into molds, but cast iron is rolled in the final stages of production. Usually, cast iron is used in large architectural products such as the dome of the United States Capitol Building. Wrought iron is riveted to make things like trusses, beams, and rafters for support purposes.

Choose Metal for Your Next Construction Project

Various reliable, durable, and efficient types of metals are used everywhere in the construction industry. If you’re planning a construction project, particularly a new building, consider optimizing the metal resources available to you. Your metal structure will be cheaper, stronger, more eco-friendly, and more versatile than other building materials available on the market.