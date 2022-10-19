The company’s certification demonstrates that it manages its data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. — ThinkIQ, a pioneer of digital manufacturing transformation SaaS, today announced that it has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. The SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA). Successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit further validates ThinkIQ’s focus on security and compliance, demonstrating a major milestone for the company.

SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data based on five “trust service principles”—security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. Certification demonstrates a company’s ability to not only implement critical security policies but also prove compliance over an extended period of time.

“We believe that the relationship with our customers must be built on trust,” said Doug Lawson, CEO of ThinkIQ. “SOC 2 compliance marks an important milestone for ThinkIQ, and confirms our adherence to security and accountability, giving our customers even greater confidence that their data are being carefully stored and protected.”

A SOC 2 Type II audit is performed by an accredited CPA firm and verifies that all the necessary safeguards are in place to protect customer data and that the safeguards are operational. ThinkIQ’s audit was performed by Johanson Group LLP in partnership with Vanta, which streamlined the process by automating the majority of the evidence collection and gave ThinkIQ a monitoring tool to ensure it had every necessary process, policy and system in place.

This SOC 2 Type II audit certification follows ThinkIQ’s recent announcement of its enhanced Vision platform, which provides unparalleled visibility on the shop floor, eliminates blind spots, and increases productivity and worker safety. The platform creates a new level of capability beyond what independent disconnected operating environments can provide today, helping companies to manage their manufacturing operations and supply chains even more effectively during economic disruptions and labor shortages.

About ThinkIQ

ThinkIQ, a pioneer of Continuous Intelligence across the material-centric supply chain, delivers unprecedented material traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence. The continuous intelligence platform captures granular data in real time and continuously contextualizes that data to deliver a new level of visibility that can facilitate transformative decision making across the entire manufacturing process and supply chain journey. ThinkIQ’s Vision platform offers unparalleled end-to-end visibility on the shopfloor with alternative vision-based sensors. Its customers have saved $10’s of millions by identifying waste and underperforming assets, as well as reducing warranty reserves for quality and safety issues. ThinkIQ is a privately held company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

