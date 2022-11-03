Third Axiom helps American Group make quick, actionable decisions through complete operational visibility.

American Group, a boutique brokerage offering LTL and FTL freight shipping to its customers, today announced the selection of Third Axiom’s Axiom-One business intelligence platform to integrate with its existing transportation management systems and provide complete visibility of its shipping operations to inform Decision Intelligence.

American Group delivers LTL, FTL, LCL, FCL, intermodal/rail, international, domestic, ocean, air, and expedited shipping for its nationwide customer base.

Powered by machine learning technology, Axiom-One connects with American Group’s Tai TMS and other existing systems to extract transportation data and provide actionable insights for better operational decision-making. Axiom-One models each action for American Group as a set of processes, using intelligence and analytics to inform, learn from, and refine decisions.

“The Axiom-One dashboard gives us visibility into our entire operation in a matter of minutes,” said John Benisek, Director of Business Development. “The platform helps us see how and why we’re successful in any given time period– what modes which customers prefer, which carriers are the highest rated, what margins we’re making and most importantly, how a customer’s business looks today versus three months ago based upon the transportation mode.”

Axiom-One enables American Group to:

Develop pricing models using historical data to predict all-in, linehaul, and fuel rates

Configure inputs to include either standard shipping fields (lane, mode, weight, date, etc.) or custom reference values applicable only to the organization

Fine-tune predictions–and rates–using 3rd-party data sources for lane averages, market conditions, and weather

Flag shipments which deviate from their expected origin or destination points

“The intricate data that Third Axiom provides has already helped us determine areas of opportunity,” continued Benisek. “For instance, the data recently showed us that truckload has become an increasingly large percentage of our business, and now we can plan immediately to meet those needs.”

Axiom-One enables transportation professionals to communicate data-driven insights and AI-generated transportation recommendations quicker and easier. The platform was built by Third Axiom specifically for transportation companies like American Group, that need solutions tailored to meet the needs of a specific customer, department or user without IT involvement.

According to a Gartner report “As businesses become more complex, traditional decision-making practices will become increasingly ineffective. Data and analytics leaders must leverage decision intelligence models to facilitate highly accurate and contextualized decisions.”

