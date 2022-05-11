Mencom offers the new Squich HNM (High Number of Mating) inserts designed to maximize ease of use while minimizing maintenance downtime.

There are industrial applications that require frequent mating cycles throughout life such as measuring/controlling drawer-mounted equipment, molding control equipment, and replaceable tools. Since the connectors of these applications need to be connected and disconnected several times a day, failing to install high-performance connectors with a sufficient mating cycle rating could result in unstable connections with lower reliability, which will cost more in the long run.

Mencom offers the new Squich HNM (High Number of Mating) inserts designed to maximize ease of use while minimizing maintenance downtime. These rectangular inserts feature special contacts with galvanic high-performance gold plating and lubrication, which allow up to 10,000 mechanical mating cycles when installed in compatible HNM enclosures. In addition, the Squich spring clamp technology with actuator buttons provides not only fast & reliable wiring but also high resistance to vibration from industrial applications.

The standard HNM inserts (RSH) are available in 6, 10, 16, and 24 poles, and the high-density versions (RDSH) are available in 9, 18, 27, and 42 poles. The high-density versions (RDSH) feature probing points for multimeter measurements on each contact and an additional coding system.

For more information, contact the factory or visit www.mencom.com.