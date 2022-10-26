Toshiba & NSTA ExploraVision competition winners earn savings bonds, other top prizes.

ARLINGTON, Va. & LAKE FOREST, Calif. — Toshiba America Business Solutions encourages K-12 students across the United States and Canada to bolster their science skills while earning top prizes by participating in the 31st annual ExploraVision competition.

The competition, which Toshiba sponsors and the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) administers, helps inspire future scientists by challenging students to embrace problem-solving, critical thinking and teamwork while envisioning solutions to real-life issues. ExploraVision participants may also win U.S. EE Savings Bonds worth up to $10,000 (at maturity), Chromebooks as well as other top prizes.

Students have until Jan. 31, 2023, to participate by registering at ExploraVision.org. Since launching in 1992, ExploraVision has helped instill a lifelong passion for STEM in nearly 450,000 students across the United States and Canada.

“While partnering with Toshiba for the past 31 years, we’ve cultivated the development of innovators, scientists, and engineers by encouraging and challenging students to expand their imaginations to create viable solutions to real-life challenges,” says NSTA President Elizabeth Mulkerrin, Ed.D. “The ExploraVision competition highlights the amazing potential of students today. The caliber of the projects and the ingenuity that comes out of this competition serves as an inspirational reminder of what can come from nurturing students’ natural curiosity in science.”

ExploraVision challenges teams of two to four students to identify a problem our world faces while designing a unique solution utilizing scientific principles and technologies that currently or may exist in the next 10 years. An autonomous remotely operated vehicle filtering microplastics from the world’s oceans as well as a shoe designed for preventing diabetic foot ulcers represent two 2022 ExploraVision-winning ideas.

Winning ExploraVision teams as well as their teachers, mentors and parents/guardians will gather in Washington, D.C. on a weekend in June 2023 to present their ideas to Toshiba and NSTA executives as well as other VIPs. The group additionally has the opportunity to visit Capitol Hill to meet members of Congress.

“Toshiba has a passion for furthering the development of tomorrow’s innovators, scientists and engineers,” states Toshiba America Business Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer Larry White. “Our 31-year collaboration with NSTA and continuous support of ExploraVision represents Toshiba’s commitment and investment to encourage and foster students’ interest in STEM pursuits.”

Teachers seeking to add project-based learning to their classrooms may visit https://www.exploravision.org/lesson-plans-for-teachers to receive free downloadable STEM lesson plans.

Click-to-Tweet: Toshiba Encourages Entries for World’s Largest K-12 Science Competition

About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) is a workplace solutions provider delivering an extensive portfolio of industry-recognized workflow and document management products for businesses of all sizes across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. TABS supports the diverse needs of today’s professionals through award-winning e-STUDIO™ multifunction printers, label and receipt printers, digital signage, managed print services, and cloud solutions. Toshiba continuously focuses on the clients and communities it serves, is committed to sustainability and is recognized as a Wall Street Journal Top 100 Sustainable Company. To learn more, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow TABS on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About NSTA

The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a vibrant community of 40,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their careers. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field.

Media Contacts:

Toshiba America Business Solutions

Rick Havacko

949-462-6094

Rick.Havacko@tabs.toshiba.com

NSTA

Kate Falk

kfalk@nsta.org