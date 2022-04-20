New solution enables shippers and LSPs to track and optimize carbon emissions while reducing transportation spend costs.

DALLAS – Trax Technologies (Trax), the global leader in Transportation Spend Management (TSM) solutions, announced the production of Carbon Emissions Tracker, its carbon tracking and optimization solution that provides real, detailed, actual carbon emissions for all shipments, across all modes and in all geographies.

This unparalleled solution will enable global enterprise shippers and logistics service providers (LSPs) to help the environment while enhancing their bottom line. Shippers will ultimately have the capability to meet energy efﬁciency regulations by connecting the tracking of greenhouse gas emissions with freight audit and payment (FAP) to elevate decision making around cost, performance and sustainability within transportation.

“With the continuing threats to our global environment, an increasing number of CEOs and CFOs are making triple bottom line reporting a vital part of their public commitments. Until now, these leaders have only had access to rough estimates of carbon emissions from transportation without the insights that would help them make decisions that improve the environment. But with Trax’s Carbon Emissions Tracker, they can see the detailed actual emissions coming from each shipment, based on vehicle, lane and mode,” said Josh Bouk, president, Trax. “The ability to track actual carbon emissions across a client’s transportation network is phenomenal because it creates a benchmark from which clients can set clean air goals, track progress against their goals, while continuing to optimize the cost of their transportation network via our freight audit and payment suite.”

Trax is striving to ensure other businesses have the resources necessary to help improve business outcomes and help the environment. Building innovative products like the Trax Carbon Emissions Tracker is a step in the right direction for companies seeking carbon emission tracking and optimization solutions for supply chain carbon footprint reduction.

About Trax Technologies:

Trax is the global leader in Transportation Spend Management solutions. Trax elevates traditional Freight Audit and Payment with a combination of industry leading cloud-based technology solutions and expert services to help enterprises with the world’s more complex supply chains better manage and control their global transportation costs and drive enterprise-wide efﬁciency and value. With a global footprint spanning North America, Latin America, Asia and Europe, Trax delivers data-based visibility and insights, higher savings and better control of transportation spend for shippers and 3PLs/4PLs of all sizes. For more information, visit www.traxtech.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Leah R. H. Robinson

LeadCoverage

leah@leadcoverage.com