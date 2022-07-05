Trax Technologies (Trax), the global leader in Transportation Spend Management (TSM) solutions has partnered with Truckstop.com.

Trax Technologies (Trax), the global leader in Transportation Spend Management (TSM) solutions, and Truckstop.com, one of the industry’s largest freight marketplaces, announced a partnership today to arm shippers and carriers with rate and payment data.

Trax ensures compliance and creates visibility to compliance variance by lane, carrier and region, and Truckstop.com keeps carriers informed through end-to-end functionality and artificial intelligence. Together, the companies are now providing visibility to rate management and selection, shipper-carrier on-time payment and financial and data flow insights.

“Visibility into rate selection is vital, as is making on-time payments and working capital are essential to maintaining good business relationships,” said Chris Cassidy, executive vice president of global sales & strategic partnerships, Trax. “The goal of this partnership is to create value for shippers and carriers, with joint solutions improving carrier boarding and rate management selection effectiveness during a time when shippers require solutions that enable them to maintain status as carrier of choice, while utilizing real-time visibility to rate selection.”

Encouraging clients to become a shipper of choice, Trax provides visibility for shippers who are auditing and paying for carrier services, while Truckstop.com provides approved carriers with transparency into how much they are being paid for each load. Together, the partners are tackling supply chain challenges from opposite ends of the issue to meet in the middle, resulting in better shipper-carrier relationships and more solid business practices.

“This partnership with Trax will enable Truckstop.com to continue delivering best-in-class technology solutions to the freight transportation industry,” said Kendra Tucker, CEO, Truckstop.com. “Truckstop.com delivers software solutions that support the entire freight-moving lifecycle, from matching to payment, resulting in keeping carriers informed through end-to-end functionality. Trax examines the payments process and provides insights through data collection so leaders may make informed decisions relevant to cost to serve – all while helping shippers pay carriers faster. It’s a win for carriers and shippers.”