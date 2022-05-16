UL to highlight construction product fire testing advances and milestones at FIREX in London, from 17-19 May, 2022.

In the light of increasing concerns about the shortage of construction product testing facilities in the UK, the opening of a major new fire testing facility in Gloucestershire will be welcome news to delegates attending the FIREX International expo in London this week (17-19 May 2022).

A global safety science leader, provider of fire testing and third-party certification body for building systems and products in the UK, UL is preparing to launch the facility later this year, working in partnership with the Fire Protection Association (FPA).

Visitors to the UL stand at FIREX (FI2002) and delegates at UL’s private lunch on the second day of the show will have the opportunity to learn more about the new facility and other plans to increase testing and certification capacity.

The testing facility will also be discussed at a FIREX panel discussion on third-party certification at the Expertise and Guidance Theatre at 3.15 pm. on Tuesday, 17 May. Chris Miles, business director of UL’s built environment group in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, head of UL’s Approved Body activities and chair of the Association for Specialist Fire Protection (ASFP), will be on the panel.

Chris Miles and UL’s other speakers will also be a part of a joint discussion about fire resistance testing and certification with the FPA at 10 am on 17 May. UL will also hold a session on its new technical evaluation programme for firestopping at the ASFP Pavilion at 11.30 am on 18 May.

Fire product and building safety system manufacturers who wish to attend UL’s private lunchtime briefing at midday on Wednesday 18 May at ExCeL, London, please register interest at: https://www.ul.com/european-fire-safety-product-and-system-services