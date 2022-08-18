Vantage Circle has bagged a leading position in the Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings: Recognition.

Texas, USA: Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement platform, has bagged a leading position in the Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings: Recognition hosted by HRO Today on 16th August, 2022.

The Customer Satisfaction ratings are based solely on the feedback gathered by the recent buyers or customers of the rated services. The HRO Today collects the ratings through an online survey that they conduct and later analyzes the data in three sub-categories based on the service breadth, deal sizes and service quality.

The annual Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey list ranks the top 11 Recognition services globally. Over 400 respondents provided their valuable feedback on the survey. This year HRO Today surveyed over 200 companies.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, said. “We feel privileged to be named a recognition leader in the global level most prestigious survey for recognition services. “We will remain committed to delivering ease and simplicity to employee engagement with our global employee recognition and wellness platform. We are grateful for the respondents that made this ranking possible.”

In addition to ranking in the top 11 list of Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings, Vantage Circle has also received the Great Place to Work® certification 2021. It is determined by the continuous efforts and commitment of an organization to create a high trust and a high-performance culture for employees and customers.

To know more, please visit: https://www.hrotoday.com/news/engaged-workforce/recognition-rewards/2022-bakers-dozen-customer-satisfaction-ratings-recognition/

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle’s all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.