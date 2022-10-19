Venture Plastics, a full-service, ISO/IATF 16949 certified custom thermoplastic injection molder adds injection molding machine.

The new Nissei 500 Ton FNX 460 III molding machine will be added to the Ohio plant, bringing us to 20 presses ranging from 55 to 1,440 tons. Venture Plastics’ El Paso facility has 16 presses ranging from 55 to 950 ton.

While Venture Plastics knows that having high-quality equipment like this new Nissei machine and enough capacity is essential for our business to grow. Our leadership team knows that having great production, operations, and customer service team members is critical for our customer’s business.

Venture Plastics has been strengthening our manufacturing and operational teams in Newton Falls, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, for the past couple of years. We are confident these new team members have the right experience and will provide customers with the right solution.

“As Venture Plastics continues to grow, we will work hard to provide you, our customer, with top-notch services and capabilities you have come to expect from us since 1969. We also promise to always be on the lookout for new solutions, technology, and team members to help produce the best products for you at the right price,” commented Alan Schultice, Director of Sales & Marketing, Venture Plastics.

The key markets Venture Plastics services out of both facilities are as follows: Transportation, Agriculture, Appliance, Consumer, Power Back Up, Fuel Delivery, Telecommunications, Rail, Food Prep, Point of Purchase, and Medical.

Venture Plastics, a “Best in Class” supplier, has been supplying custom injection molding services since 1969. Venture Plastics currently operates a Newton Falls plant comprising 92,000 sq. ft across two facilities, with 67,000 sq. ft dedicated to molding and 25,000 sq. ft for warehousing and engineering. There is also a 60,000-sq. ft molding operation in El Paso, Texas. To learn more about Venture Plastics, visit https://www.ventureplastics.com/.