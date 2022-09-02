FreeMove enables cage-free human interaction with robots so manufacturers can ensure automation safety without curtailing productivity.

Waltham, MA — Veo Robotics, the industrial automation company that created FreeMove®, a comprehensive 3D safeguarding system for industrial robots that powers dynamic human-robot collaboration, will be exhibiting FreeMove in North Building, Booth #236239 at IMTS 2022 – The International Manufacturing Technology Show – taking place September 12-17 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

With human-robot collaboration rising for 6 out of 10 manufacturers over the last year as facilities turn to automation to supplement workers, Veo Robotics’ advanced computer vision and 3D sensing have enabled standard industrial robots to work safely alongside humans. FreeMove provides manufacturers dynamic speed and separation monitoring to automatically trigger a robot to stop as human co-workers move closer to the robot during operation. As a result, manufacturing teams can prioritize safety and productivity without sacrificing one for the other.

In its IMTS booth exhibit, Veo will demonstrate how FreeMove enables manufacturing employees on facility floors to get close enough to robots to make adjustments, move parts, or perform any other necessary action. Then, once they’ve moved a safe distance away from the robot, it automatically resumes its task.

“As manufacturers have been challenged by the pandemic, supply chain constraints, and labor shortages over the last few years, they’ve only increased the number and use of industrial robots within their facilities,” said Patrick Toner, Director of Product Marketing at Veo Robotics. “FreeMove is the only product currently available with the safety design needed to now unlock the true power of human-robot collaboration on their facility floors.”

FreeMove has been certified for compliance from TÜV Rheinland with ISO 13849 for PLd, Category 3. It enables human-robot collaboration with industrial robots rather than Power and Force Limited (PFL) robots, which means manufacturers don’t have to sacrifice reach, speed, or payloads.

IMTS 2022 attendees can see FreeMove enable cage-free industrial robot interaction North Building, Booth #236239, and set up a meeting by contacting Veo before the conference.

