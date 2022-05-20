MODLR announced that Vetpartners has chosen the MODLR Corporate Performance Management Cloud Platform to support their long-term growth.

MODLR Pty Limited, a pioneer in enterprise cloud applications for corporate performance management, are pleased to announce that VetPartners, a market-leading veterinarian services provider throughout Australia and New Zealand, has selected MODLR to be their performance management platform of choice with unlimited enterprise use to fuel their ongoing growth for the next five years.

VetPartners provide veterinary practices with the support, resources, and business expertise they need to drive their practice forward – while ensuring every organisation stays true to its unique culture and identity. Vetpartners’ success has meant that they have been expanding rapidly since their inception in 2016 and currently have a community of over 4,500 passionate employees in over 240 practices. With this rapid growth, they were on the search for a CPM tool to support their growing financial planning and analysis function. They first signed up as a MODLR customer in 2021 to streamline their budgeting, forecasting and reporting processes across the organisation. Now, with enterprise access to MODLR, Vetpartners can continue to benefit from collaborative planning without user limits.

With MODLR, VetPartners will continue to use the MODLR Cloud to:

Leverage a single integrated cloud-based platform for financial planning and reporting, business analytics, labour and cost By consolidating all of their data from 240 different practices into one platform – the MODLR cloud

– VetPartners can gain comprehensive insights into the performance of all their sites, under customised, easy-to-read dashboards and reports.

Stay agile during comprehensive data governance. The MODLR Cloud will help drive global process standardisation across VetPartners’ finance, operations and procurement teams – ensuring speedy, secure data access, better decision-making and streamlined processes.

Provide an engaging and personalised user-experience across their practices. The MODLR Cloud's flexibility and customisation features enable VetPartners to create a personalised experience across their network – ensuring their employees feel at home when jumping into MODLR to track and analyse their practice's performance.

“It is imperative for us to select partners that understand our culture and values. MODLR’s customer-first approach and expansive corporate experience, allowed us to instantly connect and trust their expertise,” said Dave Lovelace, Chief Financial Officer of VetPartners.

“MODLR brought together multiple different systems across our practices and simplified the processes we use across the business. MODLR provides a robust infrastructure for finance, resource management, and other critical operational functions that allow us to continuously support and manage the performance of our hospitals,” said Susan McGregor, Commercial Finance Director of VetPartners.

“Our new enterprise partnership with VetPartners demonstrates the value of our latest developments in the MODLR platform. MODLR’s Business Intelligence reporting component has been particularly popular with VetPartners, allowing them to build customised dashboards and measure their performance, exactly how they want it and when they want it. We’re excited to continue working together with VetPartners and provide them with all the tools they need for their impressive journey of growth,” said Ben Hill, Managing director of MODLR.

About MODLR

MODLR is Corporate Performance Management software that provides organisations with leading Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) solutions. Our powerful modelling and collaborative planning Cloud Platform enables companies to streamline their budgeting, forecasting and planning processes – reshaping the way FP&A teams work and ensuring organisations can continuously adapt to changing business environments. MODLR has 3 offices internationally, and organisations across the globe turn to the MODLR Cloud to effectively manage their business performance. For more information visit: www.modlr.co