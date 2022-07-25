Visionary.ai clinches first place at THE ROADSHOW investor competition.

Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, Israel – Visionary.ai, a developer of software-based image signal processor(ISP) technology, announced today that it was a winner of a $1 million dollar investment after clinching first place in a competition organized by Together Investments and Tel Aviv-based television Channel 13. The competition, called THE ROADSHOW, involved 300 startups, many with high tech innovations and all established with at least $5M of funding.

Visionary.ai was selected due to their market leading technology, the huge size of their addressable market, and the fact they have already closed significant agreements since opening their doors in November 2020.

Visionary.ai has created the world’s first only 100% software ISP (image signal processor) enabling cameras to achieve the next generation of image quality in situations of almost complete darkness (including moonlight). Unlike ‘Night mode’ in smartphones, which can capture a still image while someone holds their phone steady for a few seconds, Visionary.ai is able to enhance video in real-time, which is a game-changer for many industries such as surveillance, road safety, and medical imaging.

Oren Debbi, co-founder and CEO of Visionary.ai commented, “We are proud to receive another infusion of capital as a vote of confidence for our technology. The $1 million dollar investment will be focused on recruiting new talent and further enhancing our software solution focusing on consumer product manufacturers, medical equipment, security cameras, and industrial robotics.”

Yoav Taieb, co-founder and CTO of Visionary.ai commented, “Poor lighting and visibility can seriously compromise the accuracy of machine vision applications. Our vision is to see Visionary.ai inside every camera, bringing greater image quality to the world.”

About Visionary.ai

Visionary.ai empowers cameras to achieve the next generation of image quality. Their software-based ISP (Image Signal Processor) leverages AI on the Edge to achieve market-leading performance for a wide range of imaging tasks. Their technology has applications across several industries, including consumer electronics, drones, robotics, mobility, and medical imaging. For more information, visit www.visionary.ai.

Media contact:

Monica Maron

+1-912-771-5512

Monica.maron@spicetreecom.com

Investor Contact:

Oliver Lythgoe

+44 7783 715655

oliver@visionary.ai