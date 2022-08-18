Flooring company joins industry leaders focused on sustainability efforts.

WASHINGTON, DC – The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, has welcomed CFL Flooring as the newest member of the council. VSC membership is reserved for organizations taking a leadership role to advance sustainability throughout the vinyl industry.

“We’re pleased to add CFL Flooring to our list of more than 55 members demonstrating a commitment to sustainability efforts in their business practices,” said Jay Thomas, VSC executive director. “Collaborating with CFL Flooring in these efforts helps advance the impact of sustainable flooring products and continue to add value for consumers.”

CFL Flooring is the largest manufacturer of stone-plastic composite (SPC) and other hybrid flooring products worldwide. Recognized globally as an innovator, CFL Flooring is committed to developing, manufacturing, and marketing sustainable, value-added flooring products. CFL employs over 4,500 associates around the world, including the United States, China, Europe, and Vietnam. The company balances years of technical flooring expertise with the common vision of leading flooring innovation. CFL’s extensive patent portfolio made up of hundreds of patents, granted and filed, is a core element in fulfilling this vision.

“Sustainability within CFL is one of the utmost important objectives throughout our innovation efforts,” says Thomas Baert, Co-Founder and President of CFL. “At CFL Flooring, we see collaboration as the only sustainable way to create a real circular economy and drive positive change.”

“VSC is an excellent collaboration platform for companies with strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance. We look forward to enhancing our sustainability efforts with like-minded companies to develop industry-wide post-consumer recycling programs and reducing our environmental impact,” said Konstantin Mishagin, Director of Product and Sustainability Management at CFL Flooring.

CFL recently launched a pilot take-back program in Asia to focus on taking back cutoffs from product installation and looks to expand the program into key markets in the United States and Europe.

For more information, visit www.cflflooring.com

About the Vinyl Sustainability Council

The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), founded in 2016 in partnership with the Vinyl Institute, is a collaborative platform for companies, organizations, and other industry stakeholders to come together to advance the U.S. vinyl industry’s contribution to sustainable development. Through its +Vantage Vinyl® verification program, the VSC aims to drive continuous improvement across all three aspects of sustainability – environmental, social, and economic performance. For more information, please visit https://vantagevinyl.com/.